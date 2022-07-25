Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,435 in the last 365 days.

Dela Rosa: Speech - Nomination of Sen Loren Legarda as Senate President Pro Tempore

PHILIPPINES, July 25 - Press Release
July 25, 2022

NOMINATION SPEECH
Senator Loren Legarda as Senate President Pro-tempore

Mr. President, it is with a profound sense of honor that I stand to make this nomination. Senator Loren Legarda is known to be "The Lady Who Leads." And I, for obvious reasons, cannot help but agree. Since it is not everyday that I get to speak about inspiring figures who need no introduction, I will gladly tell this august body and the rest of the world about Senator Loren Legarda.

Because she hails from a family of public servants, it should come as no surprise that Senator Loren decided to take the same path for herself. She is a four-term Senator, which means that among all of us in this chamber, she is certainly the most senior. Most senior, at hindi lang dahil sa tagal niya sa Senado, Mr. President, kundi dahil sa dami at kalidad ng mga batas na kanyang naipasa.

She has been consistent in promoting livelihood, advocating for the development of cultural villages, and pushing for the protection of Indigenous People's rights. The cultural communities in Mindanao have adopted her as 'Bae Matumpis,' which translates to 'the one who takes care.'

There are countless other things and qualities that one can say about Senator Loren, but I would like to stop there, Mr. President - with the fact that she has also earned the title of being the one who cares. Pairing that up with 'The Lady Who Leads,' we get the picture of the kind of leadership we can look forward to, with Senator Loren Legarda as our Senate President Pro-tempore. She is the lady who leads, not just with vision or with determination, but more importantly, with care.

As early as this first day of the First Regular Session of the 19th Congress, I can already say that it is and will always be an honor to submit to the leadership of this lady. Mr. President, I respectfully nominate Senator Loren Legarda for the position of Senate President Pro-tempore.

You just read:

Dela Rosa: Speech - Nomination of Sen Loren Legarda as Senate President Pro Tempore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.