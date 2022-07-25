Dela Rosa: Speech - Nomination of Sen Migz Zubiri as Senate President

PHILIPPINES, July 25 - Press Release

July 25, 2022 NOMINATION SPEECH

Senator Miguel Zubiri for Senate President Good morning, ladies and gentlemen! General Montgomery of the British Army said: "Leadership is the capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character which inspires confidence." Leadership, which I can attest, is an attribute that Senator Zubiri possesses. I have witnessed his excellence in leading twenty-three individuals with twenty-three different opinions on national issues during the 18th Congress. True to his moniker as "Trabahador sa Senado", I have seen how Senator Miguel Zubiri passionately worked for the benefit of our people. He was instrumental in ensuring that this august body fulfills our sworn constitutional mandate of enacting laws for the common good during the 18th Congress. Sen. Zubiri does not stop working even when he is sick -- not even the deadly Covid-19 weakened his dedication for public service. He showed us his unwavering commitment to work during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic. While there was confusion and uncertainties that time, Sen. Zubiri, together with the members of the 18th Congress, work our ways, with blood, sweat and perhaps tears, so our executive department will be equipped to effectively combat the detrimental effects of the pandemic. All in a day's work of an enthusiastic senator such as Sen. Zubiri. There will be debates and disagreements among us colleagues, like every congress should. Every Senator in this chamber has his or her own view and belief but I certainly know that the leadership of Sen. Zubiri will bind us all together. Together in carrying out our duties and responsibilities as trabahadors of our people. Mr. President, as a Mindanaoan, it is with great honor and pride, to second the nomination of our Trabahador sa Senado, my fellow Mindanaoan, Senator Miguel Zubiri, as Senate President. Thank you, Mr. President.