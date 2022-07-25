STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE ATENEO INCIDENT

We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting at the Ateneo yesterday.

We strongly condemn this incredibly brazen act of violence, which turned a happy graduation into a sorrowful and fearful memory. A school campus, which should be a zone of peace and a place of warmth, should never have to deal with these kinds of cruel attacks.

Nothing less than justice should be served. This is for the sake of the bereaved, for our communities. There is no place for this shameless culture of impunity that has been poisoning our country these past years.

I also trust that the Ateneo will provide the needed psychosocial support support for the well-being and mental health of anyone in need.

I wish Hanna Furigay a speedy recovery from her injuries, and I condole with, thank, and ask the public to support the family of Jeneven Bandiala, the security guard who remained faithful to his duty until the end. As an Atenean, I hope for the healing of the whole Ateneo community and all those who are hurting from this.

May all the slain rest in peace.