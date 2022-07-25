Friendship Order presented to former IPU Secretary General

VIETNAM, July 25 - HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn chaired a ceremony in Hà Nội on Sunday to present the State President’s Friendship Order to former Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Anders Johnsson.

Mẫn said the honour is a recognition of Johnsson’s substantive and effective contributions to intensifying relations between the Vietnamese NA and the IPU.

The Vietnamese legislature appreciates the sincere sentiments and active support and cooperation of Anders Johnsson and his family for Việt Nam over the past years since the first days of his working tenure at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Hà Nội in the 1980s.

Mẫn expressed his hope that Johnsson will continue to share valuable information and experience to help Việt Nam further promote its role at the globe’s largest inter-parliamentary forum.

He also took the occasion to thank Johnsson's spouse, Kyra Nunez-Johnsson, for her contributions to Việt Nam’s friendship with Mexico and the Latin American region.

Expressing his honour and sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Party, State and National Assembly for the decoration, the IPU’s former Secretary General affirmed that the country and people of Việt Nam always hold a special position in his heart, emphasising that there is no greater reward for him than this Order.

He said he is delighted to contribute to the development and rising position of the Vietnamese NA in the world parliamentary forum, and affirmed to be a close friend of Việt Nam, hoping to return to the country many times. — VNS