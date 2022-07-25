Find Retail Arbitrage Opportunities Between Amazon and Walmart
Buy Low and Sell High Made Easy with Wallysmarter.com Big Data Solution
No experience is needed - no start-up capital is needed - and you can get going in 1 day”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewis Civin, Founder of Wallysmarter.com, explains why online arbitrage has become so popular in 2022.
“No experience is needed - no start-up capital is needed - and you can get going in 1 day” – Mr Civin.
What is Retail Arbitrage?
1. Buy a product like this Toilet Deodorizer from Amazon at $24 (See it here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N7UO743)
2. It arrives from Amazon within 2 days. Then ship it off to Walmart.
3. Sell it for $66 on Walmart (See it here https://www.walmart.com/ip/PORTA-PAK-COMMERICAL-50PK/996880189)
4. After Walmart’s selling fees, make an Online Arbitrage profit of $27, which is a Return on Investment of 112%.
5. The entire transaction can be complete within days, and can be repeated again and again
These tactical arbitrage gaps are only seen on Wallysmarter.com. WallySmarter has identified over 2m products that sell on both Walmart and Amazon, and updates the sales data daily. There are other advantages to Retail Arbitrage:
It takes only a few minutes per day to find a Walmart product to resell on Amazon.
No selling or marketing experience is required.
Earn as you Learn. Get more experience and more confidence in selling on Walmart and Amazon.
Pick only products that are selling strongly each month.
Walmart only began allowing 3rd party sellers to sell on the Walmart Marketplace in 2019. Even non-USA sellers are able to participate. It is of no surprise that the number of sellers on Walmart are increasing so fast. What isn’t so well known, is that Walmart.com has almost 50% of the online traffic that Amazon.com has, whilst having only 3% of the number of sellers.
About WallySmarter.com:
WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022, and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace. It is the first complete Software suite for Walmart Sellers, comprising a Walmart/Amazon Retail Arbitrage, Walmart Chrome Extension, Walmart Sales Estimator, Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers. WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years. The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords.
Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.
Website: https://www.wallysmarter.com/
