The Facial Room Introduces COOLA Mineral Liplux® Organic Tinted Lip Balms

Just in time for summer, the SPF 30 lip balms are available in 4 different tints.

Kiss dry, boring lips goodbye – these lip tints are the balm!”
— Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lips are made up of delicate skin and are more prone to sun damage than other parts of the body. Skin cancer in this area can be particularly dangerous, which is why everyone needs lip balm with SPF.

The Facial Room is therefore excited to introduce, COOLA Mineral Liplux® Organic Tinted Lip Balm Sunscreen, SPF 30 in four beautiful tints to add a natural-looking shade their clients' lips.

Made with 70%+ certified organic ingredients and infused with organic cupuaçu butter and mongongo oil, these organic formulas smooth and nourish to help keep lips healthy, plump and youthful-looking while being protected from the sun's undesired effects.

All COOLA Mineral Liplux Tinted Lip Balms also offer:

Broad spectrum SPF 30 protection
Non-nano Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide ingredients
Natural flavors
Water resistant (up to 40 minutes) and Hawaii Reef Compliant Act 104!

About The Facial Room

The Facial Room offers an exclusive experience that goes beyond delivering premiere quality skincare across Canada. It is their belief that everyone should live in the skin they always wished they could have! That’s why the company is proud and honoured to give their customers personalised skincare advice and product recommendations, based on their unique situation and skin goals.

Proudly women-owned by esthetician and facialist Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room is a family-owned and operated business in British Columbia. Patricia is a C.I.D.E.S.C.O. trained and internationally certified esthetician with over 27 years of knowledge and experience in the spa industry.

Patricia Asmar
The Facial Room
+1 604-619-2645
