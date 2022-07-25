Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri Travel to Uzbekistan

Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will travel to Uzbekistan to participate in the International Conference on Afghanistan on July 25-26.

During the conference, the U.S. delegation will join the international community to underscore our unwavering support for the Afghan people and to call on the Taliban to fulfill their commitments to the Afghan people and the international community. The international community is committed to a stable, peaceful, and inclusive Afghanistan that respects the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans – including women and ethnic and religious communities – and that prevents terrorist threats from Afghan soil.

On July 27, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson will join Special Representative West for a meeting with the Taliban to address the economic challenges faced by the Afghan people.