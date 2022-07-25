Biodefense Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast by 2028
Market Trends – High demand for COVID-19 vaccines
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Biodefense market. The rising demand for the Biodefense market is expected to drive the demand for Biodefense market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.
Global Biodefense Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Biodefense business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Biodefense industry.
The global biodefense market size is expected to reach USD 20.13 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increased government funding and rising focus on biodefense strategies, increasing prevalence and frequency of various infectious diseases and virus outbreaks, and rising investment by private players are some of the major factors driving biodefense market revenue growth.
The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Biodefense market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Biodefense market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.
The major companies Covered in the report are:
CanSino Biologics, BioNTech SE, Altimmune, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., SIGA Technologies, Inc., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Elusys Therapeutics, DynPort Vaccine Company LLC, Ichor Medical Systems Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Serum Institute of India, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Sinovac Biotech Ltd
Significant Features of the Biodefense Market Report:
Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players
Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years
Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth
An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market
Extensive analysis of the key geographical regions to assess market share, market size, production and consumption, revenue contribution, and supply and demand ratio
Comprehensive overview of the Biodefense market on a regional and global level
The Biodefense market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Biodefense report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
COVID-19 Vaccine
Anthrax Vaccine
Smallpox Vaccine
Botulism Vaccine
Others
Biothreat Detection Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Sampler
Triggering Devices
Identifier
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospital and Clinics
Ambulatory Care Centre
Research Organizations
Military
Others
Radical Highlights of the Biodefense Market Report:
Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies
Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years
Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players
Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing
Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Biodefense market
Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Market Definition
Research Scope
Methodology
Research Sources
Primary
Secondary
Paid Sources
Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Biodefense Market Size Worth USD 20.13 Billion in 2028