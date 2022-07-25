Vaccine Market Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in infectious diseases in developing countries is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 45.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Rising investments in development of effective vaccines ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaccine market size reached USD 45.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in infectious diseases in developing countries is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Global rise in prevalence of infectious illnesses increases healthcare burden on countries and has an impact on their socio-economic growth. In addition, rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, such as malaria, influenza, hepatitis, and HIV/AIDS, is driving revenue growth. Moreover, emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains has hampered efforts to combat infectious illnesses such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others.Rising demand for new drugs to replace those that have lost efficiency, as well as investment in vaccine research & development, are driving market growth. Increased financing from public and private groups, as well as favorable government policies, have all contributed to the global vaccine market's expansion.

The Global Vaccine Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2022-2030. The report studies the historical data of the Vaccine market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Vaccine industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Vaccine market.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/290

Top competitors of the Vaccine Market profiled in the report include:

Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Ltd., Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc., Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., and Biological E Limited.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The monovalent vaccine segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Monovalent vaccination is intended to immunize only one microbe and one antigen (for example, measles vaccine). This type of vaccination is preferred for inducing a high immunological response.

The pediatric segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing attempts by companies to develop effective pediatric vaccinations for prevention of illness is expected to drive pediatric vaccine segment revenue growth.

The recombinant vaccine segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Recombinant vaccines can be easily produced and have lesser risks as compared to other vaccines.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably rapid growth rate in the global vaccine market over the forecast period owing to increased vaccine awareness and immunization initiatives. Rising cases of severe infectious diseases including novel coronavirus disease and growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines are driving market growth in this region.

In October 2021, the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11 years. The approval was based on FDA's comprehensive and transparent analysis of data, which included feedback from independent advisory committee specialists who voted in support of providing vaccine affordable to children of this age range.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/290

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the vaccine market based on type, patient type, disease, technology, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Monovalent Vaccine

Multivalent Vaccine

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Adult

Pediatric

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Pneumococcal Diseases

Hepatitis

Influenza

Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTP)

Polio

Covid-19

Herpes Zoster

Rotavirus

Varicella

Meningococcal Disease

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Viral Vector Vaccines

Covid-19 vaccines

Covaxin

Covidshield

Sputnik Light Vaccine

Corbevax Vaccine

Regional Analysis of the Vaccine Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/290

Market Overview:

The research report on the Vaccine market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Vaccine business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Vaccine market size and share for the projected period of 2022-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Vaccine market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/290

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Hunting And Shooting Ammunition Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3217606/t/hunting-and-shooting-ammunition-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3217784/t/commercial-vehicle-sensors-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3217857/t/traffic-jam-assist-systems-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Ai-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3217903/t/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Solid Waste Management Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3217943/t/solid-waste-management-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Liquid Hydrogen Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3218043/t/liquid-hydrogen-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3218066/t/biological-wastewater-treatment-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Greenhouse Film Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3218097/t/greenhouse-film-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Dairy Enzymes Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3218124/t/dairy-enzymes-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Pet Food Packaging Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3218152/t/pet-food-packaging-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.