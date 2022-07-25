Tempesta Media Awarded for Business Investment at EDCMC Silver Anniversary Gala & Investment Awards
Content-based marketing solutions company recognized for contributions at the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City’s 25th-anniversary celebration.MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media, the performance-based content marketing solutions company, today announced its recognition by the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City (EDCMC) with a Business Investment Award at its Silver Anniversary Gala.
Tempesta Media was recognized with this award for economic contributions invested in Michigan City. This investment supported EDCMC’s mission to launch and develop local businesses in the Michigan City area. “We are happy to be a small part of Michigan City’s tremendous growth and revitalization,” commented Michael Marchese, Founder and CEO.
The 2022 gala was a historic event for the EDCMC, as attendees celebrated 25 years of community and economic development service to residents and local businesses in Michigan City. Over 500 business leaders from Michigan City, Laporte County, and Northwest Indiana attended this historic celebratory event.
About Tempesta Media
Founded in 2011, Tempesta Media is a leading performance-based provider of content, social, and influencer marketing solutions that drive revenue for businesses. Our managed service combines our cutting-edge technology with our world-class expertise and industry knowledge to drive leads and revenue for B2B companies. We serve businesses across North America in financial services, manufacturing, business services, technology, and trade services.
