Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,783 in the last 365 days.

Tempesta Media Awarded for Business Investment at EDCMC Silver Anniversary Gala & Investment Awards

Tempesta Media logo

Content-based marketing solutions company recognized for contributions at the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City’s 25th-anniversary celebration.

MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media, the performance-based content marketing solutions company, today announced its recognition by the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City (EDCMC) with a Business Investment Award at its Silver Anniversary Gala.

Tempesta Media was recognized with this award for economic contributions invested in Michigan City. This investment supported EDCMC’s mission to launch and develop local businesses in the Michigan City area. “We are happy to be a small part of Michigan City’s tremendous growth and revitalization,” commented Michael Marchese, Founder and CEO.

The 2022 gala was a historic event for the EDCMC, as attendees celebrated 25 years of community and economic development service to residents and local businesses in Michigan City. Over 500 business leaders from Michigan City, Laporte County, and Northwest Indiana attended this historic celebratory event.

About Tempesta Media

Founded in 2011, Tempesta Media is a leading performance-based provider of content, social, and influencer marketing solutions that drive revenue for businesses. Our managed service combines our cutting-edge technology with our world-class expertise and industry knowledge to drive leads and revenue for B2B companies. We serve businesses across North America in financial services, manufacturing, business services, technology, and trade services.
For more information, please contact us at Sales@TempestaMedia.com.

Anastasiia Lavrinenko
Tempesta Media
+1 219-809-2844
email us here

You just read:

Tempesta Media Awarded for Business Investment at EDCMC Silver Anniversary Gala & Investment Awards

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.