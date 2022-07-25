Nimble Announces Agile Skills Management
Nimble, an industry leader in global advisory services for talent acquisition innovation, announces Agile Skills Management.
Nearly four years since we started our vision to optimise talent acquisition, I am humbled by our daily success - thank you!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to deliver Agile Skills Management for total workforce solutions. As many of you may already be aware, Innovation is a Nimble core value, and Agile Skills Management was born after months of collaboration and effort to create a strong foundation for building talent acquisition (TA) strategies.
— David Ballew, Founder & CEO
What we do. We leverage technology and process to optimise employee and non-employee skills to build a robust digital skills inventory platform, develop teams, and quickly assign qualified resources to projects.
Where we fit. We augment HR/Talent Acquisition teams by leveraging data and insights. We augment Procurement by leveraging a compliant multi-sourcing model delivering +20% cost savings. We complement business operations by providing fast access to accurate data to help inform decision-making and business planning.
Why now? The recruitment industry struggles to execute a TA strategy that delivers results. The global economy and labour market continue to evolve, and many organisations lack the velocity to remain competitive. Now more than ever, optimising the recruitment budget is critical to meeting the demands for skilled talent.
Our stratagem started by acknowledging many of the current talent sourcing models are not working. We identified a common thread within most organisations – the lack of awareness and the ability to identify hidden talent within the workplace. From there, Agile Skills Management evolved into a larger-scale examination of the industry and the new post-pandemic global economy. Agile Skills Management optimises your workforce skills to deliver the best possible results using processes and technology.
What makes Nimble different from other consulting firms and industry affiliate groups? We identify as an agile team of Real People with Real Feelings delivering Real Innovation. Our primary focus is on supporting our client's key performance measures and company objectives, often including sustainability efforts, fulfilment throughput, global expansion, and the creation of new products/services. Nimble successfully supports those efforts. Please explore our website to see what we do every day and for more exciting content. See for yourself.
'I thank all our clients and partners for their continued business and support. Nimble would not be recognized as a leader in global advisory services without you. We look forward to working side-by-side to help you reach your objectives. I welcome any feedback you may have. Please feel free to contact me directly at david@nimbleglobal.com.' - David Ballew, Founder and CEO
Sue Copping, Media Contact
Nimble - Global Advisory Services
+44 20 3966 0043
sue@nimbleglobal.com