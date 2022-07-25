Anti-Aging Devices Market Products, Services & Anti-Aging Devices Market Report, Size, Development, Key Opportunity 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Anti-Aging Devices Market The rising incidence of skin cancer among women is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Anti-Aging Devices Market Size – USD 7.49 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for minimally invasive treatments” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-aging devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-aging devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer among women. Skin cancer is a commonly occurring cancer type among the US people, which primarily occurs due to sun exposure and may also be due to tanning booths and sunlamps. Individuals with skin tones that easily get freckles are at greatest risk. Aesthetic dermatology might be beneficial in treating skin cancer and postpone skin aging. In the US, over 9,500 individuals undergo skin cancer diagnosis, and over two individuals die every hour due to the diseases.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2020, CUTERA, INC., a firm engaged in offering energy-based aesthetic systems, made an announcement about the introduction of its innovative Fraxis PRO progressive technology for dermal remodeling.

Ultrasound anti-aging devices are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. These devices deploy groundbreaking technology to radiate micro vibrational light waves of the invisible light spectrum deep within cells, facilitating the stimulation of natural repair mechanisms of skin in distinct ways.

Liposuction is a common anti-aging treatment technique presently deployed by plastic surgeons globally. It may aid in treating lipodystrophy syndrome, a condition associated with fat metabolism disturbance with excessive fat in specific body areas.

Leading Companies of the Anti-Aging Devices Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Limited, Lumenis Limited, Neutrogena, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and Sciton Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-aging devices market on the basis of device type, product type, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stand-Alone Devices

Direct-To-Consumer Devices

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radiofrequency Devices

Laser Devices

Combination Technologies

Pulsed Light Devices

Exfoliation Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Light Therapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Skin Tightening

Body Contouring

Cellulite Reduction

Regional Analysis:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

