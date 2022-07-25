Airborne SATCOM Market worth $7.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airborne SATCOM Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is attributed to increased need for customized SATCOM on the move solutions, increased adoption of SATCOM transceivers and increased number of aircraft fleet deliveries.

“The UAV segment is projected to lead the airborne SATCOM market during the forecast period.”

Based on Platform, the UAVs segment is expected to lead the market from 2022 to 2027. Due to extensive use of UAVs to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions the UAV segment of airborne SATCOM is expected to grow.

“The New installation segment is accounted to lead the airborne SATCOM market during the forecast period.”

The new installation segment is expected to grow from USD 3,090 in 2022 to 4,697 in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The adoption of cutting-edge airborne SATCOM systems for both commercial and military purposes and rising demand for new aircraft are responsible for the new installation segment’s growth.

“North America is accounted to have the largest share during the forecasted period.”

The airborne SATCOM market in North America is projected to have largest share during the forecast period. US and Canada are the countries considered under north American region. The growth of this segment is due to the huge presence of leading players of airborne SATCOM in this region.

Some of the major players in the airborne SATCOM market are Thales Group (France), Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel), Collins Aerospace (US), Cobham Limited (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), and Honeywell International Inc (US).

