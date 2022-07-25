US Interventional Radiology Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 13.22 Billion by 2031, Allied Market Research Says

Increase in awareness and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood vessel diseases, and others, surge in demand for image-guided treatment, and rise in the geriatric population suffering from heart diseases, liver diseases, gall bladder stones, and cancer drive the growth of the U.S. interventional radiology market. By procedure, the balloon angioplasty segment held the highest share in 2021. By end-user, on the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. interventional radiology market was estimated at USD 7.66 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 13.22 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. It depicts a quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 to enable shareholders to invest on the prevailing U.S. interventional radiology market opportunities.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4873

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2020 USD 7.66 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 13.22 Billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 323 Segments covered Material, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Rim Size, Region. Drivers Increase in awareness and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood vessel diseases, and others Surge in demand for image-guided treatment Opportunities Recent advancements in the technology Launch of advanced interventional radiology accessories Restrains High cost of health & interventional radiology products

US Interventional Radiology Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis-

Nonessential surgical procedures took a huge backlog owing to the rising Covid-19 cases, especially during the initial period, which impacted the US interventional radiology market negatively.

Nevertheless, since the global situation has started getting better, the demand for interventional radiology products has also been restored, as the postponed surgeries of gall bladder stones, vessels related problems, and cancer were rescheduled and are now being performed in order.





Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the U.S. Interventional Radiology Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4873?reqfor=covid

The U.S. interventional radiology market is analyzed across product type, procedure, application, and end-user. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product type, the stents segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report include Angiography & Angioplasty Devices, Embolization Devices, Biopsy Devices, and Ablation Devices.

Based on procedure, the balloon angioplasty segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The ablation segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The other segments studied in the report include Angiography, Embolization, Biopsy, and Vertebroplasty-Kyphoplasty.

Based on application, the cardiology segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The oncology segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed in the report include Urology & Nephrology and Gastroenterology.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4873

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment generated more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The ambulatory surgical centers segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the U.S. interventional radiology market report include Dickinson and Company, Cook Group Incorporated, Biosensor International Group, Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Becton, Stryker Corporation, Siemens Ag, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Teleflex Incorporated. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

We also Offer Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Interventional Radiology Market

South Korea Interventional Radiology Market

Singapore Interventional Radiology Market

Indonesia Interventional Radiology Market

Australia Interventional Radiology Market

Taiwan Interventional Radiology Market





Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Smart Inhalers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Orthopedic Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

3D Printed Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.