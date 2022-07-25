Industrial Control Systems Security Market Analysis by Future Prospects, Factors, Applications & Business Growth | 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Industrial Control Systems Security Market Trends – Increasing demand for building automation systems

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial control systems security market size reached USD 17.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cloud-enabled industrial control systems security software is driving market revenue growth.

Industrial control systems security enables industry professionals to strengthen and improve the cybersecurity of their computer-controlled systems. These systems primarily consist of devices and networks that are used to operate and automate various industrial processes. Depending on the type of industry, each industrial control systems operate and manage functions differently and efficiently. Increasing demand for industrial systems security is mainly owing to their efficiency and increased reliability. Moreover, rising trend of interconnectivity in industrial control systems security is also providing a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.

The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor of the dynamically altered market scenario. The report covers a comprehensive impact analysis of the global health crisis on the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers the current and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market and its key segments.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Managed Security Services segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. As companies grow and compete, protecting endpoints, assets, and data from exfiltration, breach, or other cybersecurity threats becomes increasingly important. The security landscape's complexity has increased dramatically in recent years. As a result, many companies are now looking to outsource some or all of their cybersecurity functions to a reputable security provider. Managed security services are a service model or capability that cybersecurity service providers offer to monitor and manage security devices, systems, and even Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications. A managed security services provider provides security monitoring and management around the clock.

Firewall is a software or firmware that is used to prevent unauthorized access to a network. It thoroughly inspects incoming and outgoing traffic using a set of rules to identify and block threats. Firewalls are important as they serve as the foundation for network security in modern computing. Most devices utilize firewalls to mitigate threats and also to inspect traffic. The aforementioned benefits are making modern companies incorporate them into their security information and event management strategy along with other security devices.

The Global Industrial Control Systems Security Report is a panoramic study of the overall Industrial Control Systems Security market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Industrial Control Systems Security market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Industrial Control Systems Security market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Industrial Control Systems Security industry.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Industrial Control Systems Security industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented global industrial control systems security market on the basis of security type, service, solution, and region:

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Network

Application

Database

Endpoint

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Incident Response Services

Support and Maintenance

Managed Security Services

Consultation and Integration

Training and Development

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Identity & Access Management

Distributed Denial of Service Solution

Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Antivirus/Anti-Malware

SCADA Encryption

Virtualization Security

Security Information and Event Management

Intrusion Detection & Prevention

Data Loss Prevention

Others

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Industrial Control Systems Security market include:

BAE Systems, Cisco, Honeywell International Inc., Claroty, CyberArk Software Ltd., Airbus, Palo Alto Networks, Sophos Ltd., ABB, and Tenable, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

