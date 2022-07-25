Hydroponics Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Hydroponics Market Independent of external climatic conditions and rise in desertification, are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Hydroponics Market Size – USD 2.56 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.2%, Market Trends – Rapid change in climate due to global warming” — Emergen Research

The global Hydroponics Market is projected to reach USD 8.64 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The expansion of the market is driven by higher yields compared to traditional agriculture strategies in restricted land and alternative resources, which has created a profound impact in demand. The hydroponics systems comprise of a mixture of multiple technologies and thus include a particular set of system model.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The tank farming technique removes the chance of diseases that are caused by soil organisms. to boot, the hydroponically matured plants manufacture the next yield than similar plants grown in soil due to correct management over the nutrients

HVAC plays a key role within the development of indoor growers, because the system is chargeable for cooling, dehumidification, and maintaining the optimum temperature within the ability. HVAC systems are mostly essential for the operation of aquacultural and aeroponic farms and may be reliable and well-controlled

Key Points of Hydroponics Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Hydroponics market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Hydroponics market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Hydroponics market

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Hydroponics products is expected to drive the demand for Food Vacuum Machine, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Hydroponics Market on the basis of type movement, crop movement and region:

Type Movement Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aggregate Systems

Liquid Systems

Crop Movement Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Peppers

Cucumbers

Herbs

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Hydroponics market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Hydroponics market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Leading Companies of the Hydroponics Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

AMHYDRO (U.S.), Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada), AeroFarms (U.S.), Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Emirates Hydroponics Farms (UAE), LumiGrow (U.S.), Signify Holding (the Netherlands) Terra Tech Corp (U.S.) and Freight Farms (U.S.)

