Desalination System Market by Desalination Method, Application, Covid-19 Impact Analysis & Region-Forecast, 2021-2030

Major key players in water desalination equipment market includes Acciona SA, Biwater, Cadagua, Degremont Sas, Genesis Water Technologies, Veolia and other.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desalination System Market growth is boosted by increased use of water movement from desalination to energy generation, reducing of freshwater resource levels, and increased demand for water independence. However, scaling and fouling issues associated with RO membranes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growing adoption of hybrid desalination technologies is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF (250 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14363

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global water desalination equipment market generated $6.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The global water desalination equipment market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across LAMEA dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the industrial segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. However, the municipal segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market.

On the basis of technology, the multi-stage flash (MSF) distillation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. However, the seawater segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

Covid-19 scenario:

1. The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the economy, directly affected the production and demand. The prolonged lockdown hampered the market disruption and disrupted the supply chain. This, hampered the market.

2. The pandemic reduced the water industry’s investment rates due to postponement of usual production activities, and reduction in production activities.

By APPLICATION

1. MUNICIPALITIES

2. ISLAND HOTELS AND RESORTS

3. INDUSTRIES

4. EMERGENCY DRINKING WATER SYSTEMS

5. OFF-SHORE PLATFORMS

6. OTHERS

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-desalination-equipment-market/purchase-options

The global water desalination equipment market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Acciona SA, Biwater, Cadagua, Degremont Sas, Genesis Water Technologies, IDE Technologies, Pure Aqua, Inc., Koch Membrane Systems, Right Water Solutions, and Veolia.

Similar Report:

Global Desalination System Market

Water Treatment Equipment Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.