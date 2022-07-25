ThermaMEDx Now Offering Free Shipping on EverTears®

An industry leader in treating Meibomian Gland Dysfunction and dry eye syndrome is now covering the shipping cost of its product for customers.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July is Dry Eye Awareness Month, and according to research, more than 300 million people are searching for a solution that works. Representatives with ThermaMEDx, the developers of a new, revolutionary product called EverTears®, are so confident that customers will experience relief from dry eye symptoms that they are now offering free shipping on orders over $60.

Recently, scientists debunked the myth that most dry eye cases are caused by a problem with tear fluid production in the eyes. In fact, over 85% of dry eye problems are actually caused by a problem with tiny glands in our eyelids, called Meibomian glands. Each time we blink, these glands secrete a small amount of protective oils to coat our eyes and hold in our natural tear fluids. When these glands become blocked due to cosmetics, contact lens irritation or simply through hormonal changes as we age, the condition is called Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, also known as MGD. When the glands become clogged or inflamed, less oil is available to coat the eye. Without a healthy layer of oil, our natural tear fluids evaporate more rapidly, causing dry eye symptoms.

EverTears® provides precise heat and cleaning to unblock the eyelid glands and restore moisture (oil flow) to the eye, which according to doctors, is the best way to treat MGD and chronic dry eye. This 2-in-1 self-heating pad and cleansing solution breaks down blockages and gently cleans the eyelids. This allows individuals to retain their eyes’ natural moisture, reducing dry eye symptoms naturally and sustainably.

Many doctors now say that if you suffer from dry eye symptoms related to MGD, there is an answer. EverTears®, a revolutionary FDA-registered medical device, is described by many doctors as the best product for dry eyes because it not only provides immediate relief of dry eye symptoms, but also helps address the root cause of these issues…MGD.

EverTears® leverages technology developed and first patented in Europe by ThermaMEDx co-founder Dr. Michel Guillon to provide relief from dry eye symptoms and help restore the eyes’ natural tear film when used as directed.

About ThermaMEDx

ThermaMEDx was founded to bring Dr. Michel Guillon's vision of harnessing thermal energy to provide an accessible, effective treatment for dry eyes and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. ThermaMEDx is a family-owned company led by our medical board of renowned doctors on a mission to advance patient outcomes by working to provide the best treatment for dry eyes caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD) that is available for at-home use.

