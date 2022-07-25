Global Foam Trays Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Foam Trays Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Foam Trays Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the foam trays market size is expected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. As per TBRC’s foam trays market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $2.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. Increasing food safety issues are expected to propel the foam trays market growth going forward.

The foam trays market consists of sales of foam trays by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to serve takeaway food from restaurants. The foam functions as a good thermal insulator, making the container simple to carry while also keeping the food at the temperature it was at when it was filled, whether hot or cold. Foam trays are mainly used in the food packaging industry to help prevent liquids from leaking into packaged food and beverages.

Global Foam Trays Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the foam trays market. Major companies operating in the foam trays sector are focused on partnerships to strengthen their position.

Global Foam Trays Market Segments

By Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, Polystyrene, Others

By Coverage Type: Food Grade, Industrial Grade

By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global foam trays market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Foam Trays Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides foam trays market overviews, foam trays global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global foam trays market, foam trays global market share, foam trays market segments and geographies, foam trays global market players, foam trays global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The foam trays market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Foam Trays Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sealed Air Corporation, Pactiv, Anchor Packaging LLC, Placon Corporation Inc, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Coveris Holdings S.A, Genpak LLC, Groupe Guillin SA, Berry Global, Ecopax LLC, Dart Container, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Sirap Group, Novipax, CKF Inc., and Falcon Pack.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

