Strategies For Global Canned Meat Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Canned Meat Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Canned Meat Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the canned meat market size is expected to grow to $17.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%. According to the canned meat market research, the increasing demand for canned seafood is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The canned meat market consists of sales of canned meat by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the fresh and ready- to eat meat, preserved in cold storage. Canned meat contains proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, fibers, and other nutrients that are essential for a balanced diet. People choose canned meat because it can be stored for a longer amount of time and is easier to preserve.

Global Canned Meat Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as one of the key canned meat market trends. According to the canned meat market analysis, major companies operating in the sector are focused on partnerships to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2021, Hormel Foods Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of canned meat partnered with The Better Meat Co, a US-based food processing company. Through this partnership, the two companies will work together to develop the next generation of great-tasting, wholesome, and sustainable alternative protein products with The Better Meat Co.’s innovative Rhiza mycoprotein ingredient. Further, in May 2021, Dada Group, a China-based on-demand delivery, and retail platform partnered with Tyson Foods, a US-based processor and marketer of canned meat. Through this partnership, Data Group will lead the trend of the fresh meat category in the field of on-demand retail in China.

Global Canned Meat Market Segments

The global canned meat market is segmented:

By Product Type: Seafood Meats, Poultry Meats, Red Meat, Others

By Application: Private Use, Commercial and Industrial Use

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online, Others

By Geography: The global canned meat market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Canned Meat Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides canned meat market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global canned meat market, canned meat global market share, canned meat market segments and geographies, canned meat global market players, canned meat market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The canned meat market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Canned Meat Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Xiamen Gulong Canned Food Co. Ltd, Tyson Foods Inc, Wild Planet Foods Inc, Radiant Farms Inc, Survival Cave Food, JBS S.A., Key Food Stores Co-op Inc, Crown Princ, Bar Harbor Foods, Zishan Group, Libby's Brand Holding, Radiant Farms, Dalian Lixiang Food, Hormel Foods Corporation, American Tuna Inc, Bumble Bee Seafoods, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, and Vion Food Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

