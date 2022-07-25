Machine Vision Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing requirement for automation and quality inspection is driving machine vision market revenue growth

Machine vision Market Size – USD 10.8 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – High integration in automation applications in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global machine vision market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing requirement for automation and quality inspection is driving global machine vision market revenue growth. Machine vision has several advantages in automation. Machine vision inspection is widely recognized as a critical component of production line automation. The use of inline inspection lowers manufacturing costs, improves customer satisfaction, and eliminates waste. It is essential for maintaining product and batch integrity, as well as avoiding batch mix.

The Global Machine Vision Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2022-2030. The report studies the historical data of the Machine Vision market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Machine Vision industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Machine Vision market.

Machine Vision Market Growth & Trends

On 25 May 2022, PIXM released a new computer vision solution for mobile phishing. PIXM mobile uses computer vision tech to identify and stop phishing attacks on mobile devices in real-time, as a user clicks on a malicious link.

The hardware segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share during the forecast period owing to the availability of new and advanced hardware in the market. The hardware of a machine vision system is the most apparent component. The two forms of hardware architecture are external and integrated hardware. The type of examination and the speed with which it is carried out are important considerations when selecting hardware. Machine vision edge computing currently has powerful and diverse hardware on the market. Vision systems can benefit from edge computing to improve reaction time, handle many interfaces, and execute complex processing.

The robotics cell segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to their cost effectiveness and ability to handle a large number of product variants as components, which are changed without stopping production by simply changing the robot program and inspection software. In addition, the robot vision cell offers the best learning environment for robotics and vision.

Top competitors of the Machine Vision Market profiled in the report include:

Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, TKH Group, National Instruments Corp., Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Intel Corporation.

The research will assist stakeholders in understanding the pulse of the market by offering information on main market drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report gives a thorough depiction of the worldwide Machine Vision market’s geographical scope. The competitive landscape of the Machine Vision market is included in the research. Key market participants have prioritized product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, current advancements, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Machine Vision Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global machine vision market based on component, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Hardware

Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

General

Robotics Cell

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Consumer Electronics

Glass

Metals

Wood & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Packaging

Rubber & Plastics

Printing

Machinery

Solar Panel Manufacturing

Textiles

The Global Machine Vision Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Regional Analysis of the Machine Vision Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Machine Vision market size and share for the projected period of 2022-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Machine Vision market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

The research report on the Machine Vision market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Machine Vision business sphere.

