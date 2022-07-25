Strategies For Global Chemical Logistics Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Chemical Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Chemical Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Chemical Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the chemical logistics market size is expected to grow from $251.94 billion in 2021 to $271.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. As per TBRC’s chemical logistics market research the market size is expected to grow to $317.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%. The rise in chemical production is expected to propel the growth of the chemical logistics market going forward.

The chemical logistics market consists of sales of chemical logistic services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to handle and deliver chemicals effectively. Chemical logistics is a service that involves the storage and transportation of chemicals along a supply chain with special care by chemical logistics companies. The chemical sector supplies products to almost every industry. Pharmaceuticals, food, and other everyday products are all made with chemicals, whether liquid or solid. The chemical logistics services help to transport these compounds with extreme caution to avoid any safety risks such as contamination and spoilage.

Global Chemical Logistics Market Trends

Collaborations and partnerships have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the chemical logistics market. Major players in the chemical logistic market are making partnerships and collaborations for the development of innovative and technologically advanced products.

Global Chemical Logistics Market Segments

The global chemical logistics market is segmented:

By Service: Transportation and Distribution Services, Storage and Warehousing Services, Customs and Security Services, Green Logistics Services, Consulting and Management Services, Others

By Mode of Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways, Pipelines

By End-User: Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Specialty Chemicals Industry, Food Industry, Others

By Geography: The global chemical logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Chemical Logistics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chemical logistics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the chemical logistics global market, chemical logistics global market share, chemical logistics global market segmentation and geographies, chemical logistics global market trends, chemical logistics global market players, chemical logistics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The chemical logistics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Chemical Logistics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: A&R Logistics, Deutsche Post, C.H. Robinson, BDP International, Rhenus Logistics, Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker, BASF, Rhenus Logistics, Ryder System Inc., CEVA Logistics, FedEx, Montreal Chemical Logistics, Schneider National Inc., Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation, and Univar Solutions Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

