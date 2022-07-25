Agricultural Films Market 2022 Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2027

Agricultural Films Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Agricultural Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” provide the global agricultural films market size reached a US$ 9.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.77% during 2022-2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by the region, type and application also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Agricultural Films Market Industry Definition and Application:

Agricultural films increase crop production, protect the soil from unfavorable climatic conditions, prevent the proliferation of weeds, and ensure optimal utilization of the harvest. They are generally made from high-density polyethylene, low-density ethylene, and vinyl acetate. As they exhibit durability, optical properties, and anti-drip or antifog effects,agricultural films are used in green-house and low tunnel coverings, and soil sterilization and fumigation.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Agricultural Films Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing global population is leading to a significant rise in the consumption of agro-based products. This, along with the declining arable land and rising food shortage worldwide, represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments by key market players in developingenvironment-friendlyagricultural films from bio-based raw materials are positively influencing the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of sustainable farming methods and the rising popularity of horticultureare anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Agricultural Films Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Low-Density Polyethylene

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

High-Density Polyethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Others

Breakup by Application:

Greenhouse

Silage

Mulching

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Agricultural Films Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Ab Rani Plast Oy, Armando Alvarez S.A., BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Novamont S.p.A., RKW Hyplast, The Dow Chemical Company and Trioplast Industrier AB.

