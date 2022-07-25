Submit Release
News Search

There were 257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,101 in the last 365 days.

Sahara: Morocco's Autonomy Plan, 'Most Credible and Reasonable' Solution (Former Spanish Defense Minister)

Sahara: Morocco's Autonomy Plan, 'Most Credible and Reasonable' Solution (Former Spanish Defense Min

MOROCCO, July 25 - The autonomy initiative presented by Morocco to solve the artificial dispute over the Sahara is the "most credible and reasonable" solution, said former Spanish Minister of Defense and former head of the intelligence services, José Bono.

Morocco's proposal is the most credible and reasonable, and this has been recognized by powers such as the United States, Germany, France, and Spain," said Bono, who was the guest of a TV program on Spanish channel "La Sexta."

In all honesty, the change of position (of Spain) on the Sahara is an achievement of the government because all what the population concerned wants is "to live and not die of hunger," he noted.

According to former president of the Congress of Deputies, the Moroccan autonomy initiative is "undoubtedly in the interest of the population of the Sahara, who need solutions, not resolutions."

Mr. Bono also warned against the theories of "radicalism that benefit no one, except the polisario front, which does not function democratically."

Referring to relations between his country and Morocco, the former Defense minister stressed the importance for Spain to "get along with a good neighbor and a good friend like Morocco."

MAP 24 July 2022

You just read:

Sahara: Morocco's Autonomy Plan, 'Most Credible and Reasonable' Solution (Former Spanish Defense Minister)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.