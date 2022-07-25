Submit Release
Oriental Region Soon to Become Important Development Engine - Minister

MOROCCO, July 25 - The Oriental region will soon become one of Morocco's important development engines thanks to its new infrastructure, including the Nador West Med mega-project, Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 5th edition of Meet the Lead event, held in Oujda on July 21-23 under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, Mr. Mezzour stressed the growing interest of investors in the development of this region, with the upcoming signing of several agreements to create 3,500 direct jobs and 5,000 indirect ones.

Promising projects that could generate over 10,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs will be created in the coming months, the minister said during this event organized by the Startup Grow Foundation under the theme: "Be Part of the Future.

This event, he added, is of great importance because it demonstrates the dynamics of development in the region of the Oriental and its abounding potential and skills.

The Ministry will continue coordinating with the Regional Investment Center (CRI) and other partners to support the entrepreneurial initiative and fund more industrial projects in the region, stated Mr. Mezzour. He also called on the various stakeholders and officials in the region to act to establish the appropriate climate for investment and support project holders.

For their part, participants in this meeting highlighted the various development projects underway in the region and efforts to achieve the expected development.

MAP 24 July 2022

