Global Lawn Mowers Market to Garner $53.71 Billion by 2030, States the Report by Allied Market Research

Lawn Mowers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in customer interest in gardening activities, the usage of lawn mowers to maintain public facilities, and the rise in use of cordless lawn mowers drive the growth of the global lawn mowers market.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the lawn mowers market. The findings of the report state that the global market for lawn mowers generated $26.24billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $53.71 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers valuable information on evolving market trends, major segments, top investment pockets, and key competitors for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

The report provides a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities to assist market players to strategize and capitalize on new opportunities. Increase in customer interest in gardening activities, the usage of lawn mowers to maintain public facilities, and the rise in use of cordless lawn mowers drive the growth of the global lawn mowers market. However, increase in adoption of artificial turf hinders the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of remote-controlled and GPS-enabled gadgets is likely to open up lucrative business opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the lawn mowers market globally. Homeowners and commercial users cut back on lawn equipment purchases due to the economic downturn, especially during the early stages of the pandemic.In addition, the disrupted supply chain and scarcity of raw materials required to manufacture lawn mowers resulted in a decline in lawn mower output, significantly impacting the market.The market, on the other hand, is expected to rebound soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global lawn mowers market based on type, end-user, fuel type, and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the future.

Based on equipment type, the ride-on mowers segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the global lawn mowers market, owing to its widespread use for non-residential applications. However, the robotic mowers segmentis expected to garner the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is because it allows for a reduction in labor requirements due to remote control of operations.

Based on fuel type, the non-electronic segment dominatedthe market in 2020, contributing more than four-fifths of the global land mowers market. The chemical and pharmaceutical sectors' rapid growth propels the segment forward. On the other hand, the electronic segmentis portrayedto grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its ability to produce high purity nitrogen and high durability.

Based on region, North America held the major market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global lawn mowers market, because of continuous demand from residential users, supported by high per capita income and a large numberof green spaces in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the rise in the number of sports activities and amusement and recreational parks in the province.

Top Players:

The leading market players analyzed in the global lawn mowers market report include Deere & Company, Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Koki Holdings Co., The Toro Company, Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiga S.p.A, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Textron.

