Hair Shampoo Market to Reach $44,378.8 Million, Globally and by 2030 at 4.3% CAGR - Report by Allied Market Research

According to hair shampoo market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, price-point, end user, distribution channel, and region.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Hair Shampoo Market by Product Type, Price-Point, End User, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030". The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global hair shampoo market size was valued at $29,700.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $44,378.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Hair shampoo is a liquid that is applied to the hair improve its condition, look, feel, appearance, shine, and manageability. It is useful for repairing, smoothing, strengthening, and reducing spit-ends as well as reducing damaged hair. Shampoos come in a variety of forms, including liquids, gels, and creams, as well as lighter lotions and sprays. Hair shampoo products are available for all hair types, including dry, oily, and curly hair.

Rise in emphasis on physical appearance, particularly hair, among young people, combined with changing lifestyles, particularly in developed countries, are hair shampoo trends that are expected to drive the growth of the global hair shampoo market. Furthermore, increase in number of people experiencing hair and scalp problems as a result of unhealthy eating habits, as well as rise in pollution levels globally, is expected to drive the growth in the global hair shampoo market. Moreover, rise in disposable income and consumer preference for professional hair care products are expected to drive the revenue growth in the target market.

However, the high cost of shampoos is a major factor that is expected to restrain the global market growth. Furthermore, easy availability of counterfeit shampoos in local markets is another major factor that may have an impact on the global market growth to some extent.

Hair shampoos are an essential component of personal care. The global market for shampoos is expanding due to an increase in the prevalence of hair-related disorders such as dandruff, dryness, hair fall, oily hair, and itchiness. Change in lifestyle, increase in urbanization, and rise in environmental pollution all contribute to the growth of the hair shampoo market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of personal hygiene and care, and they are willing to spend money to maintain their personal well-being.

Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of hair shampoos via various distribution channels, as well as the use of best-in-class technology in product development, is assisting in the hair shampoo market growth. This also leads as one of the hair shampoo market opportunities.

The hair shampoo industry is witnessing increase in demand for vegan and cruelty-free products, and brands are responding accordingly. However, along with health and safety concerns, the consumer demographic supporting the “vegan & cruelty-free” trend is looking for environmentally responsible products. Natural substitutes for hair shampoos, such as plant-based and mineral-based ingredients, are becoming increasingly popular. As a result, the major hair shampoo brands are proactively eliminating animal testing from their production procedures to improve their product positioning and boost long-term sales.

According to hair shampoo market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, price-point, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into medicated and non-medicated. Based on price-point, the market is fragmented into low, medium, and high. As per end user, it is divided into men, women, and kids. According to distribution channel, it is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores or pharmacy, mass merchandiser, departmental stores, mono-brand stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global hair shampoo market include Estee Lauder Companies, Henkel AG &Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Group, L’Oreal S.A., Marico Limited, Natura & Co., Oriflame Holding AG and Procter & Gamble (P&G).

Key findings of the study:

○ By product type, the non-medicated segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $19,626.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $28,805.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the hair shampoo market forecast period.

○ By end user, the women segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,626.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $25,467.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

○ By price-point, the medium segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $11,242.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15,741.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

○ By distribution channel, the drug store or pharmacy segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $6,902.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10,238.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

