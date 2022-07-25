Global Graphene Battery Market is expected to reach the value of 709.5 million USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our research report, the Global Graphene Battery Market was valued at US$ 171.9 million in 2021, and by 2027, it is predicted to reach a market capitalization of US$ 709.5 million. Over the projection period of 2022-2027, it is expected to develop at a high CAGR of 24.8 percent.
The graphene battery market is expected to grow due to increasing urbanisation and industrialisation in developing economies around the globe over the forecast period. The growing demand for graphene batteries for electric vehicles in developed economies is expected to fuel the graphene battery market's growth. Companies are working to raise awareness of graphene batteries' possibilities in industries such as power and energy, wearable electronics, and automotive. Furthermore, the use of graphene batteries in solar cells is being researched. As a result, graphene battery R&D & I activities have intensified in order to produce goods such as mouldable graphene batteries and high-capacity graphene supercapacitors. These elements should aid in the growth of your market.
Due to the extended range for long-distance trips and the shorter charge time, the graphene battery market is being driven by an increase in electric car sales. In addition, the rising portable electronics sector is expected to fuel market growth. The advantages of graphene batteries, such as enhanced charge cycles, extended charge hold time, fast charge capacity, and high temperature efficiency, are some of the primary reasons driving the graphene battery market's growth over the forecast period. A crucial element that is expected to boost market demand for graphene batteries in the near future is the expanding number of possible uses for graphene batteries in the automobile industry, are the factors driving the Global Graphene Battery Market to hold the sustainable growth and share within the Global Graphene Battery Market.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Graphene Battery Market segmentation includes:
Global Graphene Battery Market - By Type:
• Lithium-ion Graphene Battery
• Lithium-Sulphur Graphene Battery
• Graphene Supercapacitor.
The Lithium-ion graphene battery sector is predicted to have the highest proportion of the graphene battery market in terms of type. Graphene lithium-ion batteries are light, resilient, and suited for large capacity energy storage as well as faster charging times, making them excellent for consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and power applications. Due to the increased demand for lithium-ion batteries compared to other batteries due to its diverse applications in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, the lithium-ion graphene battery segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate.
Global Graphene Battery Market - By End-User:
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Power
According to the end-use industry, the graphene battery market is predicted to be dominated by the automotive sector. The necessity for high power and energy density has fueled demand for reliable and safe batteries in industries like automotive and consumer electronics, propelling the graphene battery market forward. In the automobile sector, graphene batteries are utilized in electric vehicles. Because of rising demand for electric vehicles as a result of environmental concerns and increased awareness about clean and sustainable fuel, the automotive market is expected to develop at the fastest rate. The electric vehicle (EV) market has seen substantial expansion. Manufacturers are continually on the lookout for cutting-edge technology that can benefit electric automobiles. A graphene battery can charge up to five times faster than a Li-ion battery and has a wide temperature range. The electric vehicle can benefit from a longer range and longer battery life thanks to graphene batteries. The graphene battery has the potential to increase greatly in the near future, given the rise in demand for electric vehicles.
Regional Analysis:
In the graphene battery market, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The expanding economies of nations like China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Malaysia, as well as the expansion and development of the industrial sector, are expected to drive demand for a variety of products, including batteries. Aside from electronic devices, graphene batteries are also utilized in electric vehicles, and demand for electric vehicles is growing in Asia Pacific.
The graphene battery industry in North America is expected to develop dramatically as customers become more environmentally conscious and government incentives increase. The graphene battery market in Norway is expected to grow rapidly due to favorable government policies encouraging the adoption of low-emission technology.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Rio Tinto and Graphene Manufacturing Group have signed a non-binding agreement to collaborate on energy saving and storage solutions, according to Graphene Manufacturing Group. GMG and Rio Tinto are teaming up to investigate the use of energy-saving technologies in Rio's operations, collaborate on mining and other industrial applications, and promote GMG's development of Graphene Aluminium-Ion (G+Al) batteries.
• PolyJoule recently presented a novel battery technology based on its own unique conductive polymers and other non-metallic organic materials. The device is made up of conductive polymers, a carbon-graphene hybrid, and a non-flammable liquid electrolyte in a typical two-electrode electrochemical cell. To make a cell, alternating anodes and cathodes are interlaced and then joined in parallel.
• RCA Batteries is a joint venture between Alpine 4 Holdings' companies RCA Commercial and Elecjet. The ElecJet line of graphene batteries will be manufactured and distributed by RCA Batteries. Elecjet will continue to manufacture electronic components and protect its intellectual property, which includes patents and software copyrights. Samuel Gong will continue to lead RCA Batteries while also leading Elecjet.
