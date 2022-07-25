Top 5 Projector Trends for in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cost of a projector gets lower and lower, more and more people prefer a projector instead of a TV. Here are the top 5 projector trends in 2022.
Smaller Size
There are so many popular mini projectors on the market, which have small sizes and low costs. The best-selling projectors on e-commerce platforms are mostly the best projector under $100 as they are budget-friendly and practical.
Built-in Battery
As camping is in vogue, many young people tend to buy a portable projector with a built-in battery. The best portable projector 2022 usually has a leather handle and long battery life so that users can carry it with them conveniently. A projector with a built-in battery is also widely seen as an option for the best projector for outdoor movies.
Smart System
A good projector should have a smart system so that users can watch movies on the projector without plugging in a Roku or Fire TV. If the projector has no system, users can‘t watch live shows directly.
3D
If a flagship projector has no 3D, the comment zone of the projector will be overwhelmed with complaints and unsatisfactory. Most middle-to-high-end projectors support 3D to deliver a good viewing experience.
Wi-Fi
Most new projectors on the market support Wi-Fi connection. Projectors with Wi-Fi enable users to connect to the network conveniently, especially in an outdoor environment.
Lucy Swift
