Top 5 Projector Trends for in 2022

NEW YORK, US, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cost of a projector gets lower and lower, more and more people prefer a projector instead of a TV. Here are the top 5 projector trends in 2022.

Smaller Size

There are so many popular mini projectors on the market, which have small sizes and low costs. The best-selling projectors on e-commerce platforms are mostly the best projector under $100 as they are budget-friendly and practical.

Built-in Battery

As camping is in vogue, many young people tend to buy a portable projector with a built-in battery. The best portable projector 2022 usually has a leather handle and long battery life so that users can carry it with them conveniently. A projector with a built-in battery is also widely seen as an option for the best projector for outdoor movies.

Smart System

A good projector should have a smart system so that users can watch movies on the projector without plugging in a Roku or Fire TV. If the projector has no system, users can‘t watch live shows directly.

3D
If a flagship projector has no 3D, the comment zone of the projector will be overwhelmed with complaints and unsatisfactory. Most middle-to-high-end projectors support 3D to deliver a good viewing experience.

Wi-Fi
Most new projectors on the market support Wi-Fi connection. Projectors with Wi-Fi enable users to connect to the network conveniently, especially in an outdoor environment.

