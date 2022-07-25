Assistive Technology Market Size in USD 7930 Mn to Accelerate at 7.26% CAGR Through 2031 | Market.us

Assistive Technology Market

The global Assistive Technology market is projected to be US$ 22,208.8 Mn in 2020 to reach US$ 47,272.7 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assistive technology is a catchall term for devices and tools that help people with disabilities perform everyday tasks. These devices can range from simple to complex, and can include everything from wheelchairs and walkers to text-to-speech software and special computer keyboards. Assistive technology can help people with disabilities live more independently, participate in the workforce, complete their education, and connect with friends and family.

Assistive technology (AT) refers to any technological device or system that provides assistance to people with disabilities. AT can be used in a number of different ways, including by augmenting or replacing traditional assistive devices, by providing specialized training and support, or by working in conjunction with existing services and supports. AT can help people with disabilities live more independent and productive lives. These devices come in many shapes and sizes, and can be used for a variety of purposes such as communication, navigation, and information retrieval. Some common types of A.T.D’s include: Braille readers, talking computer systems, screen readers, and voice recognition software.

Assistive Technology Helps People with Disabilities Overcome Barriers

People with disabilities often face barriers in their everyday lives, but assistive technology can help them overcome these obstacles. Assistive technology includes devices and services that help people with disabilities communicate, interact with their environment, and live independently.

There are many different types of assistive technology, and it can be used in a variety of settings, from the home to the workplace. Assistive technology can help people with disabilities communicate more effectively, stay safe in their homes, and participate fully in school and work.

The use of assistive technology is growing rapidly, as more and more people with disabilities are able to take advantage of its benefits. In the past, many people with disabilities were unable to use assistive technology because it was too expensive or difficult to obtain. However, thanks to advances in technology and increased access to funding, assistive technology is now more affordable and widely available than ever before.

Segmentation for Global Assistive Technology Market, based on Product Type, Application and Regions:

Based on Product Type:

Living Aids Devices

Mobility Aids Devices

Medical Furniture

Bathroom Safety Equipment

Based on Application:

Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Home Care Settings

Based on Regions:

Moving ahead, the research literature bifurcated a country-wise analysis such as North America, South America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa of the prominent regional contributors, so as to unearth the lucrative growth avenues for the ensuing years. It then deeply explores the competitive terrain with regards to the top organizations, as well as new and emerging participants in this business space.

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- South America

- Middle East & Africa

Based on Key Players

anasonic Corp.

Demant A/S

GN Store Nord A/S (Beltone Corporation)

Invacare Corp.

Sunrise Medical Inc.

Med-El Elektromedizinische Geräte Gesellschaft M.b.H. (MED-EL India)

GF Health Products Inc. (Graham-Field)

Nova Medical Products

OrCam Technologies Ltd.

Tactopus Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

BleeTech Innovations

Innaumation Medical Devices Private Limited

Kidaura Innovations Private Limited

Trestle Labs Pvt. Ltd.

BeAble Health Pvt. Ltd

Inceptor Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Others

