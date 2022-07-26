Cloudbric, Completes upgrade of Cloudbric WMS for AWS service

Cloudbric WMS for AWS

Cloudbric WMS becomes more convenient and powerful in the Security field with the Upgrade

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric(CEO, Taejoon Jung), a special cloud security provider, announced the upgrade of Cloudbric WMS(WAF Managed Service), a web application firewall management service that is used in the Amazon Web Services.

Cloudbric WMS is an intelligence-based security management service launched in 2021 and supports users to efficiently utilize web application firewalls in a cloud environment. It also maintains stable web security through organizing effective rulesets for the users’ environment, continuous monitoring, and response to web security issues. Furthermore, it creates and manages AWS WAF rulesets based on the Cloudbric WAF+, the web firewall detection engine with No. 1 market share in APEC, and has twice the detection rate compared to competitors.

This Upgrade, which was carried out to provide users with more enhanced security and increased convenience, further lowered the misdetection rate of the service and improved convenience and stability by development of an operating system that automatically blocks threat IPs based on collected log analysis and High availability server. Also, the WMS dedicated console, developed for this upgrade, provides a convenient user interface and visualizes service operations.

“The upgrade of Cloudbric WMS is the result of continuous service development and improvement for users.” said Taejoon Jung and ”We are going to strive for safer Internet Use for our users.