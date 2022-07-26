Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,875 in the last 365 days.

Cloudbric, Completes upgrade of Cloudbric WMS for AWS service

Web application firewall Management Service for AWS

Cloudbric WMS for AWS

Cloudbric WMS becomes more convenient and powerful in the Security field with the Upgrade

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric(CEO, Taejoon Jung), a special cloud security provider, announced the upgrade of Cloudbric WMS(WAF Managed Service), a web application firewall management service that is used in the Amazon Web Services.

Cloudbric WMS is an intelligence-based security management service launched in 2021 and supports users to efficiently utilize web application firewalls in a cloud environment. It also maintains stable web security through organizing effective rulesets for the users’ environment, continuous monitoring, and response to web security issues. Furthermore, it creates and manages AWS WAF rulesets based on the Cloudbric WAF+, the web firewall detection engine with No. 1 market share in APEC, and has twice the detection rate compared to competitors.

This Upgrade, which was carried out to provide users with more enhanced security and increased convenience, further lowered the misdetection rate of the service and improved convenience and stability by development of an operating system that automatically blocks threat IPs based on collected log analysis and High availability server. Also, the WMS dedicated console, developed for this upgrade, provides a convenient user interface and visualizes service operations.

“The upgrade of Cloudbric WMS is the result of continuous service development and improvement for users.” said Taejoon Jung and ”We are going to strive for safer Internet Use for our users.

CLOUDBRIC CORP
Cloudbric
+82 2-2125-6510
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cloudbric, Completes upgrade of Cloudbric WMS for AWS service

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.