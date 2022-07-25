Online/Virtual Fitness Market Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities, | Forecast 2027

Virtual Fitness Market

The growing adoption of augmented and virtual reality (AR & VR) technology for workouts in this region further contributes toward the market growth.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in inclination toward having healthy lifestyle, lack of time among people to attend training sessions at fitness institutes, surge in demand for AR & VR based fitness regime, and shut down of gyms and studios due to ongoing COVID-19 situation drive the growth of the global online/virtual fitness market.

On the other hand, interruptions in the flow of the sessions due to several tech glitches impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing popularity of online fitness programs among elderly population is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The online/virtual fitness market is analyzed across streaming type, session type, device type, revenue model, end user, and region. Based on session type, the group segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027.

Simultaneously, the solo segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 35.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on revenue model, the subscription segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail till 2027. At the same time, the hybrid segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 36.8% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Some of the key online/virtual fitness industry players profiled in the report include ClassPass Inc., Fitbit, Inc., FitnessOnDemand, Les Mills International Ltd., Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, Peerfit, Inc., Reh-Fit Centre, Sworkit, Viva Leisure, Wellbeats, Inc., Peloton, and Zwift. This study includes market trends, online/virtual fitness market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By streaming type, in 2019 the on-demand streaming type dominated the online/virtual fitness market size. However, the live streaming type is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of session type, the group type accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the solo type is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.

• Depending on end user, the professional gyms generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the individuals segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.

• Region wise, the online fitness market was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

