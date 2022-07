Malaysia Nuclear Medicines Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Malaysia Nuclear Medicines Market

Malaysia Nuclear Medicines market is projected to reach $70.24 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2020 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia Nuclear Medicines Market by Type, Modality, Application and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020โ€“2028. Radiopharmaceuticals are the radioactive materials or the radioisotopes that when bound to biological molecules, are able to target specific tissues, organs, or cells within the human body. These radioactive drugs can be used for the diagnosis and increasingly, for the therapy of diseases. A radiopharmaceutical can be observed as an entity built up having radionuclide and a vehicle molecule with high affinity or binding power toward tissue or a specific function of a human organ. Furthermore, it may comprise only the radioisotope itself if it illustrates suitable biological properties.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.)

GE Healthcare

Ion Beam Applications (Ion Beam Applications, SA)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.(Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.)

MERCK KGAA (Sigma Aldrich)

Novartis AG (Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.), Otsuka Holding Co., Ltd. (ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp).

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11880

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐”๐ฉ ๐“๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ% ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ, ๐“๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ฎ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.

๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ:

Nationwide lockdown, government regulations, and continuous increase in infection rate across the country created a widespread financial impact on neurology hospitals and clinics. There are a huge number of hospitals and clinics that have witnessed a drop in number of patient visits amid COVID-19 ultimately reducing client contact. Radiopharmaceuticals can be used for the detection of COVID-19. They have the potential to provide evidence and clarify contradictory concepts in the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 patients which is in the research phase. The resulting outcomes of the radiopharmaceuticals in the diagnosis of the COVID-19 infection are expected to help the market gain traction in the coming years. At the same time, limited availability of healthcare staff across the country is another factor, which has an undesirable effect on the Malaysia nuclear medicines market.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11880

The Malaysia nuclear medicines market is segmented on the basis type, modality, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is divided into diagnostics, therapeutics, and biochemistry research.

The diagnostics segment led the market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to surge in incidence of cardiac related ailments and better imaging technique with the help of diagnostic equipment such as SPECT and PET. The increase in number of cancer patients who require early diagnosis for appropriate treatment propel the growth of diagnostics segment.

By modality, the Malaysia nuclear medicine market is segregated into SPECT, PET, beta emitters, alpha emitters, brachytherapy, and others. The SPECT segment is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in the market for medical diagnosis such as cancer, cardiology, and neurology. Furthermore, getting multiple 2-D and 3-D images that are found by performing SPECT imaging technique helps in receiving better access in visualization and is useful for the physicians.

By application, the Malaysia nuclear medicine market is segregated into oncology, cardiology, thyroid, neurology, and others. The oncology segment is expected to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in advancements of radio-therapeutics which has propelled the ease in the treatment process of cancerous tumors and surge in the incidences of cancer.

By end user, the Malaysia nuclear medicine market is segregated into hospitals & diagnostics centers and research institutes. The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is expected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to increased patient flow in the hospitals and the higher preference toward hospitals and diagnostic centers.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข By type, the diagnostics segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

โ€ข By modality, the SPECT segment is anticipated to register highest revenue shares during the forecast period.

โ€ข By application, the oncology segment is anticipated to gain highest revenue shares in the coming years.

โ€ข By end user, hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to gain highest revenue

๐–๐ž ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ-

North America Nuclear Medicines Market

Japan Nuclear Medicines Market

South Korea Nuclear Medicines Market

Singapore Nuclear Medicines Market

Australia Nuclear Medicines Market

Europe Nuclear Medicines Market

China Nuclear Medicines Market

Indonesia Nuclear Medicines Market

Taiwan Nuclear Medicines Market

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

Single Cells Multi-Omics Market

Medical Goggles Market