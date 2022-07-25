Malaysia Nuclear Medicines Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Malaysia Nuclear Medicines Market

Malaysia Nuclear Medicines market is projected to reach $70.24 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2020 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia Nuclear Medicines Market by Type, Modality, Application and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028. Radiopharmaceuticals are the radioactive materials or the radioisotopes that when bound to biological molecules, are able to target specific tissues, organs, or cells within the human body. These radioactive drugs can be used for the diagnosis and increasingly, for the therapy of diseases. A radiopharmaceutical can be observed as an entity built up having radionuclide and a vehicle molecule with high affinity or binding power toward tissue or a specific function of a human organ. Furthermore, it may comprise only the radioisotope itself if it illustrates suitable biological properties.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.)

GE Healthcare

Ion Beam Applications (Ion Beam Applications, SA)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.(Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.)

MERCK KGAA (Sigma Aldrich)

Novartis AG (Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.), Otsuka Holding Co., Ltd. (ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp).

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11880

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Nationwide lockdown, government regulations, and continuous increase in infection rate across the country created a widespread financial impact on neurology hospitals and clinics. There are a huge number of hospitals and clinics that have witnessed a drop in number of patient visits amid COVID-19 ultimately reducing client contact. Radiopharmaceuticals can be used for the detection of COVID-19. They have the potential to provide evidence and clarify contradictory concepts in the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 patients which is in the research phase. The resulting outcomes of the radiopharmaceuticals in the diagnosis of the COVID-19 infection are expected to help the market gain traction in the coming years. At the same time, limited availability of healthcare staff across the country is another factor, which has an undesirable effect on the Malaysia nuclear medicines market.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11880

The Malaysia nuclear medicines market is segmented on the basis type, modality, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is divided into diagnostics, therapeutics, and biochemistry research.

The diagnostics segment led the market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to surge in incidence of cardiac related ailments and better imaging technique with the help of diagnostic equipment such as SPECT and PET. The increase in number of cancer patients who require early diagnosis for appropriate treatment propel the growth of diagnostics segment.

By modality, the Malaysia nuclear medicine market is segregated into SPECT, PET, beta emitters, alpha emitters, brachytherapy, and others. The SPECT segment is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in the market for medical diagnosis such as cancer, cardiology, and neurology. Furthermore, getting multiple 2-D and 3-D images that are found by performing SPECT imaging technique helps in receiving better access in visualization and is useful for the physicians.

By application, the Malaysia nuclear medicine market is segregated into oncology, cardiology, thyroid, neurology, and others. The oncology segment is expected to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in advancements of radio-therapeutics which has propelled the ease in the treatment process of cancerous tumors and surge in the incidences of cancer.

By end user, the Malaysia nuclear medicine market is segregated into hospitals & diagnostics centers and research institutes. The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is expected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to increased patient flow in the hospitals and the higher preference toward hospitals and diagnostic centers.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By type, the diagnostics segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By modality, the SPECT segment is anticipated to register highest revenue shares during the forecast period.

• By application, the oncology segment is anticipated to gain highest revenue shares in the coming years.

• By end user, hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to gain highest revenue

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬-

North America Nuclear Medicines Market

Japan Nuclear Medicines Market

South Korea Nuclear Medicines Market

Singapore Nuclear Medicines Market

Australia Nuclear Medicines Market

Europe Nuclear Medicines Market

China Nuclear Medicines Market

Indonesia Nuclear Medicines Market

Taiwan Nuclear Medicines Market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Single Cells Multi-Omics Market

Medical Goggles Market



