Facility Management Market | Global Demand in Technology Sector At Biggest Revenue $119.4 Billion By 2030

Facility Management Market

Introduction of innovative products and adoption of various strategies by key vendors positively impacts the growth of the facility management market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the globe, a surge in the adoption of innovative technologies such as cloud-based solutions, and a rapidly transforming organizational culture and work style are expected to drive the growth of the global facility management market.

On the other hand, a lack of awareness about facility management solutions among people is predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, the rise in demand for service outsourcing is anticipated to create massive opportunities for the growth of the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 286 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2228

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global facility management market generated $39.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $119.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global facility management market based on component, solution type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on components, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total facility management industry. The service segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2228

By deployment model, the on-premise segment held the majority share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the total market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

By region, the market across North America held the lion’ share in 2020, accumulating more than one-third of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2228

The key players analyzed in the global facility management report include CA Technologies, iOFFICE, FM System, IBM Corporation, Accruent, Archibus, Oracle Corporation, PLANON, Trimble Inc. and SAP SE.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global facility management market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global facility management market trends is provided in the report.

• The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• Quantitative facility management market analysis from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Report:

1. Firewall-as-a-Service Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter