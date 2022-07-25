GIPHTING, A PREMIUM ON DEMAND APP, DELIVERS GIFTS IN AS LITTLE AS TWO HOURS

Announces initial launch in South Florida on July 25, 2022, with additional market launches to follow.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The mission is to create a seamless bridge between the recipient’s interests and its proprietary gift finder algorithm, resulting in the perfect gift. Giphting is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its brand-new gift giving app in South Florida with its signature tagline, ‘We obsess over delivering the perfect gift, so you don’t have to.’ The brand’s signature “ph” spelling signifies the mission to deliver “personalized happiness” to gift recipients. The app will expand to multiple markets in the months following the initial launch.Giphting is an on-demand gift giving marketplace that allows users to shop national and local retailers to deliver personalized gifts in as little as two hours. The app was created to solve the age-old problem of finding the perfect gift by matching interests with its gift finder algorithm to save time and eliminate stress, even if it’s last-minute.Not only is Giphting a consumer platform, but also the underlying software solution that addresses retail losses (over $67 billion annually) associated with returns. We do this by leveraging our AI backed smart gift recommender and the recipient’s ability to exchange a gift prior to it ever being delivered. We expect this to help retailers save the vast majority of the ~66% loss on returns as a result of reverse logistics, processing, discounting, and liquidation. Additionally, it’s good for the planet in that our technology can help pre-empt a significant portion of the 6 billion pounds of waste created and 16 metric tons of CO2 released into the atmosphere.According to an extensive research survey of 2,500 consumers, Giphting found that there was significant market fragmentation and a true void in on-demand gift giving services. The app is available to download for immediate use in the Apple App store and soon in the Google play store, though there is already an online buzz with community of over 20,000+ users on its waitlist. The app’s revenue approach includes consumer centric fees around expediated delivery in as little as 2 hours and gift personalization, coupled with monetizing the business through retail partnerships and in app marketing sponsorships.“Giphting is focused on changing the way the world gives gifts by delivering smiles one gift at a time,” says founder and CEO, Seth Brown. “Currently, there is no service that can deliver gifts from local and national retailers in as little as two hours, making this one of the most innovative apps on the market. This is critical now, more than ever, as consumer behavior has changed as a result of the pandemic which has seen a dramatic switch to on demand services. We are confident our app will address the need for on-demand gift purchasing and delivery, yet still supporting local businesses and eliminating the costly returns.”Giphting will offer a wide breadth of unique and beneficial features to users, including:• Curated list of gift suggestions based on machine learning• Delivery windows from 2-24 hours• Gift wish lists for friends & family• Calendar & contact syncing and event reminders• Personalized e-card and video greetings• Virtual gift exchange• Relevant & timely gift blog content• Trending items• And additional features plannedGiphting plan to expand to multiple markets over the next 12-18 months with the goal of being nationwide by 2026.For more information about Giphting, please visit https://www.giphting.com About GiphtingGiphting was founded by the app’s passionate and dedicated CEO, Seth Brown. Throughout Seth’s 15+ year career in the media industry, he was able to execute on many of his entrepreneurial ideas to grow the businesses where he worked, including ION Media, Anheuser Busch & Cox Communications. The innovator in him was always asking ‘what’s next?’ and, in early 2021 when ION Media was sold, he decided he wanted to be part of something that not only brought him happiness in his work life, but also brought happiness to others. Seth began obsessing over the idea of delivering happiness to people through gifts – which ultimately led to the birth of Giphting.