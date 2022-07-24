Submit Release
News Search

There were 80 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,901 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in

Fayetteville, GA (July 24, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Peachtree City, Fayette County, GA. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, July 24, 2022.  Antonio Murgado, age 19, of Griffin, GA, and a United States Marshals Task Force Officer were shot during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 9:18 a.m., the United States Marshals Service and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, executed an arrest warrant for Murgado at 429 Sage Brush Trail in Peachtree City. Murgado was wanted for a death related to an investigation in Pike County, Georgia. When officers entered the home, Murgado fired a gun and hit a Task Force Officer one time. Officers returned gunfire at Murgado, hitting him multiple times.

The Task Force Officer and Murgado were treated at the scene and taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.  Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. Anyone with information about this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s regional investigative office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.