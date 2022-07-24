How Collaboration Technologies Improve Productivity of Distributed Teams
EINPresswire.com/ -- Distributed teams offer a wide range of benefits, from the ability to recruit members from a global talent pool to the potential for team members to work faster and smarter together than they would separately. Here are several ways in which technology developed for collaboration can improve the productivity of teams with members in multiple locations.
Technology for Working Better Together
Technology plays a critical role in enabling the members of distributed teams to do their best work together. The right combination of integrated applications and systems can enable a team that is distributed to match or even exceed the productivity of teams with members who share space at least some, if not all, of the time.
Most enterprise-tier software requires licensing fees. For this reason, organizational decision-makers should weigh the benefits and features of apps to determine whether one or two multifunctional platforms, such as software for workflow management and automation that also handles document distribution and signing, could do the job better than numerous third-party apps. The more apps that a team uses, the more complicated the integration process is likely to be and the more ongoing adjustments may be necessary for configurations to keep working.
Collaboration Technology for Productivity
Productivity is a primary consideration for collaboration technology. There are specialized productivity apps, but many of the leading web-based applications for creating and sharing documents and files include some productivity-related functions. The following application features have the potential to promote productivity:
-Document distribution: Sharing documents with specific users and otherwise controlling access is essential for collaboration.
-Electronic signing: The ability to collect legally binding digital signatures speeds up approval processes.
-Form filling: Filling out forms automatically facilitates compliance.
-Triggered reminders: Set up completed tasks to trigger notifications for the next steps in processes for maximum productivity.
-Workflow automation: Automating repetitive tasks and processes to free up staff to focus on skilled work.
These features are not typically found in apps that strictly focus on personal productivity. These applications tend to either promote focus, organization or good time management practices. A combination of productivity apps for individuals and apps with productivity features for teams can provide leaders and members with insights and resources to optimize workflows.
How To Make Distributed Teams More Productive
Distributed teams can work more productively when members know exactly what to do to successfully complete tasks, processes and workflows. Timely information is key, and so most distributed teams already work primarily, if not exclusively, with digital documents and files. These documents can be shared quickly and stored for long periods of time and are less likely to get lost or degrade than paper documents.
The members of a distributed team should be able to readily access digital documents and file formats. Team members who have appropriate permissions need to be able to create, edit and modify files. The internal approval process for documents or projects within an organization can also be streamlined through digital submission and automated measures to check quality and process data.
Solutions for Streamlining Collaborative Workflows
If a distributed team runs into productivity bottlenecks, it may be necessary to break down workflows and identify areas for optimization. During this process, it is important to account for a number of elements that compose workflows, from minor tasks up to sweeping processes.
Once a workflow has been broken down and mapped out, it is easier to digitize, or even automate, more tasks and processes. Team leaders and members should take pragmatic approaches to eliminating bottlenecks in collaborative workflows. A combination of workflow management software, automation functions and trigger-based alerts for team members has the potential to expedite project development and approval processes.
Benefits of Collaborative Technology
Collaborative technology can benefit organizations that have distributed teams and individual team members in many ways. Here are a few ways in which distributed teams in most industries can benefit from using technology that is designed to accommodate collaboration:
-Delegate collaborative responsibilities: Technology intended to help users collaborate allows and limits access to documents, files, forms or interfaces.
-Share notes and records: Everyone stays on the same page when team members reference shared notes.
-Support team collaboration: Applications designed for collaborative work and distributive teams have helpful specialized functions.
-Track collaborator performance: Digitized workflows make it easier to keep track of who did what.
-Streamline review and approval: Workflow management software allows for comprehensive collaboration benefits, from the start of projects to the finish.
The ability to clearly lay out responsibilities, share information and data, work together remotely, track the contributions of each team member and facilitate the review and approval of projects prepared by distributed teams make collaborative technology a popular choice for organizations with distributed teams.
Implementing Collaborative Technology for Productivity
The process of implementing technology in an organization may be more or less complicated based on several factors. The first is the availability of information technology expertise, either with staff in an IT department or remote assistance from a representative of a platform that is in use at an organization. The second factor that affects the complexity of implementations is the size of organizations and the current manner of performing tasks and processes.
Small to medium-sized enterprises with ready access to IT expertise that have already digitized some or most aspects of workflows may find it easier to integrate applications used for dedicated functions. Using workflow management software is one of the best ways to streamline data from all of the applications in use and prevent siloing. A centralized platform that prioritizes productivity and offers the option of code-free automation can cue team members when it is time to use collaborative technology to complete workflows and achieve set objectives.
Any given collaboration technology may or may not directly improve productivity. It is important to factor in the pace of workflows and address bottlenecks in order to benefit from technology that facilitates collaboration. The right software can support integration of any apps in use.
