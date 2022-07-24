Medical Carts Market Share 2022, Size, Trends, Growth, Report, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

medical carts market

The global medical carts market size reached US$ 1.56 Billion in 2021. It is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.4 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 13.20%.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Medical Carts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global medical carts market share.

Medical carts are lightweight, portable trolleys used in healthcare premises to store and carry equipment, medicines, and supplies. They consist of multiple compartments, trays, drawers, handles, and wheels that assist in efficiently managing heavy medical devices. They are manufactured using safe and suitable materials for healthcare environments, such as mild and stainless steel, aluminum, and plastics. Medical carts are also convenient to carry and provide better efficiency, thus they find extensive applications across hospital emergency, operating, and medical isolation rooms.

Medical Carts Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by extensive growth in the healthcare sector. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and acute illnesses requiring patient hospitalization represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, rising investments by private and public sectors to enhance the existing healthcare infrastructure are also providing a positive thrust to market growth. Besides this, various technological advancements, such as the integration of touch displays personal computers (PCs) with medical carts, are escalating the product demand across the globe.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key manufacturers to introduce improved product variants and the rising adoption of the point-to-care approach across healthcare institutions, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Global Medical Carts Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Advantech Co. Ltd, Capsa Healthcare, Ergotron Inc (Melrose Industries plc), Herman Miller Inc, ITD Gmbh, Jaco Inc., Medline Industries LP, Midmark Corporation, Omnicell Inc., Performance Health, The Harloff Company and Waterloo Healthcare.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, type, material type and end use.

Breakup by Product:

• Mobile Computing

• Wall-Mounted Workstations

• Medication

• Storage Columns, Cabinets and Accessories

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Anesthesia

• Emergency

• Procedure

• Others

Breakup by Material Type:

• Metal Type

• Plastic Type

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Physician Offices or Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

