Clean Air Company President Discusses School Dust Collection System Challenges

Clean Air Company president Greg Slavin discusses common challenges and safety issues pertaining to dust collection systems in educational wood shop facilities.

One of the biggest challenges is the large number of people involved…whose knowledge of safety codes as they pertain to installing dust collection systems isn’t always up-to-date.” — Greg Slavin, President, Clean Air Company, Inc.

WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, US, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Slavin, President of Clean Air Company, Inc., was recently featured on Dust Safety Science podcast, episode 181.

During the podcast, Greg discusses some of the common challenges he sees concerning combustible dust safety and dust collection systems in educational wood shop facilities, particularly high schools. Greg also points out differences between older and newer dust collection systems in aging and recently built facilities.

A dust collector that has become plugged with dust particles poses a fire hazard and an explosion risk. Greg often discovers potentially dangerous, cost-saving shortcuts taken on older dust collection system installations. In newer builds, Greg sees one of the biggest challenges to be the large number of people involved, including subcontractors and code officials whose knowledge of safety codes pertaining to installing industrial dust collection systems for woodworking isn’t always up-to-date. Misinterpreting points of safety codes leads to issues like omitting abort gates on systems returning filtered air back into the building. Greg also points out the potential hazards caused by dust collection systems that have been installed with insufficient spacing to allow isolation gates and abort gates to close in time.

Greg and his team of dust collection system experts advocate for dust collector safety in school wood shops by educating engineering firms and educational facilities on crucial issues pertaining to wood dust collection. Greg stresses the importance of establishing an appropriate maintenance routine to clean the dust collection system. System maintenance can go a long way in keeping a wood dust collector functioning safely and efficiently. When a dust collection system’s filters become clogged, a problematic domino effect occurs as airflow resistance increases and material builds up in the ductwork. Proper maintenance prevents dust particles from building up and helps maintain necessary air volume to avoid inefficiencies in the system and potential safety issues.

