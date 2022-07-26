DriverZ Announces its Best Driving Schools List is live in Philadelphia
Philadelphia residents have a new way to access the best in local driver educationPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriverZ, by IMPROVLearning, is happy to report that Philadelphians now has access to all the features of their Best Driving School page. The experts at DriverZ have been working tirelessly to identify the top driving schools in cities across the country. Their goal is to connect new drivers and their families with the best in local driver education. DriverZ understands how important this step is in getting a driver’s license and becoming a safer driver.
The schools selected for DriverZ’s coveted Best Driving School list can provide the best training for new teen drivers, their parents, and anyone looking to learn, improve their skills, and become safer drivers. Now, residents have access to:
The Best Driving Schools in Philadelphia: www.driverz.com/driving-schools-philadelphia/
DriverZ knows that parents and new drivers do not choose a driving school lightly, and neither do they. Listings include everything needed to find the school that best fits any individual's needs. A synopsis of each business is included, along with which of the five core driver education services they offer. With their years of experience, the experts at DriverZ research and verify top driving schools based on several criteria, which include:
• Years in business
• Customer satisfaction
• Curriculum
• Instructor training practices
Users also get reviews, testimonials, links to individual company websites, and are shown which courses have achieved "SPIDER Approved" status – DriverZ's most exclusive rating designating driving schools that utilize SPIDER Method teaching principles.
An industry leader since 1989, DriverZ by IMPROVLearning knows what it takes to provide the best in driver education. Their courses utilize the acclaimed SPIDER Method, a straightforward training approach based on neuroscience and micro-learning developed for this generation of drivers and beyond. They believe that access to high-quality, professional driver education is the best way to make safer drivers, and they know that safer drivers make safer streets.
"We are dedicated to saving lives by creating safer drivers," said DriverZ CEO Gary Alexander, "and we’re excited to be offering this service to residents in Philadelphia. With traffic collisions being the number one cause of injuries and death for young people we know that the choice in a driving school is one of the most important decisions a family can make. We’ll never stop finding new ways to provide the young drivers and their families with the tools they need to stay safe for life.”
New drivers, and their families, can find a variety of driver education resources, including cutting-edge traffic safety research, step-by-step guides to getting a license in their state, as well as a myriad of other content designed to help people get their licenses and become safer drivers at
driverz.com/traffic-safety-research/.
About DriverZ
DriverZ is a division of IMPROVLearning, a leading training organization known for its unique and proven-effective driver training curriculums and technology, teaching the renowned S.P.I.D.E.R Method of Defensive Driving. The DriverZ community gives users access to its 25+ years of unique traffic safety research and training to meet all a family’s driving-related needs.
Related links:
www.driverz.com.
www.myimprov.com
www.improvlearning.com
Alfredo Felix
Interactive Education Concepts
+1 818-455-5994
Alfredof@myimprov.com