Prime Minister commemorates late President, martyrs in Nghệ An

NGHỆ AN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Party and Government officials on Saturday paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh and heroic martyrs in the central province of Nghệ An, as Việt Nam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) approaches.

Offering incense and wreaths at the Chung Sơn Pagoda and the Kim Liên special national heritage site, the officials expressed their deep gratitude for the late President’s significant contribution to the national revolutionary cause for independence, peace and happiness.

They vowed to follow President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, and join a concerted effort to successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution and build a strong and prosperous country.

At the Truông Bồn historical site in Đô Lương District’s Mỹ Sơn Commune, they paid respect to the 1,240 martyrs, who died on the legendary Truông Bồn road to protect the route.

From 1964 to 1968, the US dropped 18,936 bombs and fired tens of thousands of rockets onto Đô Lương District, including the Truông Bồn area. However, tens of thousands of Vietnamese soldiers, youth volunteers and locals persisted in fighting the enemy and securing the route for trucks carrying support to the southern battlefield.

On October 31, 1968, 13 of the 14 youth volunteers of Company 317 were killed by US bombing in this area, a few hours before the US declared a halt to the bombing of the north of Việt Nam. Since then, Truông Bồn has been a symbol of the bravery of Vietnamese youth volunteers.

Hero of People's Armed Forces title awarded

On Saturday, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attended a ceremony in the central city of Đà Nẵng to award the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces during the anti-American resistance war to the Civil Medicine Division of Zone 5.

The ceremony was held on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

The history of the founding and development of the Civil Medicine Board was associated with the difficult and arduous war against US imperialists after the Military and Civil Medicine Board was separated into two divisions, military medicine and civil medicine, in 1962.

Speaking at the event, President Phúc expressed his profound gratitude to the generations of doctors and staff of the Civil Medicine Division who overcame the difficulties and fierceness of the war to be present on all battlefields, to take care of and treat the wounded soldiers and people.

He emphasised that, during the process of construction and growth, the Civil Medicine Division made important contributions, especially in the research and production of vaccines for disease prevention and control, drugs and equipment.

He said that the "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" title is a testament to the recognition of the Party and State for particularly outstanding achievements made by generations of officers, doctors, and soldiers of the Civil Medicine Division during the resistance war against US imperialists.

The State leader also requested localities to pay special attention to officers, doctors and soldiers of the division. — VNS