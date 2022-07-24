Dr. Grisel Martos at My Smile Miami Uses iTero Element Scanner to Deliver Fast, Accurate Dental Imaging

My Smile Miami Uses iTero Element Scanner to Deliver Fast, Accurate Dental Imaging

Dr. Grisel Martos is one of many dental professionals who have turned to the iTero Element Scanner for fast, accurate three-dimensional dental imaging.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Dr. Grisel Martos of My Smile Miami is one of many dental professionals who have turned to the iTero Element Scanner for fast, accurate three-dimensional dental imaging. The scanner is simple to use and can be operated by one person, making it a popular choice among dental professionals.



Martos states, "The iTero Element Scanner delivers fast, accurate results that help me provide the best possible care for my patients." Thanks to its user-friendly nature, the scanner helps dental professionals get the best results in minutes.

My Smile Miami is one of many businesses that rely on intraoral scanners. In 2007, iTero announced the release of its first intraoral scanner. This ground-breaking piece of dental equipment revolutionized dentists' and orthodontists' ability to work more effectively and efficiently by using enhanced digital scanning.

Dr. Grisel Martos uses intraoral digital scans to create accurate physical dental models for restorative procedures, such as crowns, veneers, and implants. They also aid orthodontists in identifying orthodontic issues and developing the most effective treatment plans.

The company's digital ecosystem software, which works with its intraoral X-ray machines, helps Dr. Martos manage cases better. They are, unlike many early intraoral scanners, open systems. Creating dynamic reports in an intraoral scanner gives her more freedom when using digital scan files. Intraoral digitizing with iTero devices is simple to distribute to other dental professionals and third-party vendors, such as Invisalign. When all relevant parties have access to the scans, they will communicate more effectively and improve patient outcomes.

Invisalign clear aligners are one of the most popular teeth-straightening solutions today because they are both successful and removable. Unlike many intraoral scanners, iTero's open architecture makes them compatible with the Invisalign system, including the Invisalign Outcome Simulator.

Dr. Grisel Martos uses an iTero intraoral scanner to scan their patients' mouths and demonstrate how their Invisalign treatment will appear. This technology enhances the patient experience by allowing patients to understand their diagnosis and treatment plan better. It also cuts the time it takes to set up the ClinCheck system.

About Dr. Grisel Martos

Dr. Martos graduated summa cum laude from the University of Havana with a degree in Dental Medicine. After migrating to the United States, she enrolled in the prestigious dental school of Nova Southeastern University. She received her Diploma from the honorable Jeb Bush, Governor of the state of Florida at the time. She didn't hesitate to jump into her first job after she graduated. Shortly after she started her profession, she opened a private office in Miami with the most up-to-date technology and equipment.

Dr. Martos is a frequent student of Cosmetic Dentistry and participates in Continuing Education Seminars regularly to maintain her expertise up-to-date. Her lively and approachable personality always compliments her office's warm and friendly environment.

She is currently an accredited member of the Florida Dental Association, American Dental Association, Cosmetic Dental Association, South Florida District Dental Association, and American Academy of Clear Aligners.

Since 2001, Dr. Martos has been an Invisalign certified provider. She’s been part of an elite group of General Dentists for Invisalign since 2015 and was a Premier Invisalign Provider in 2017. She also has been an Invisalign Platinum Provider in 2018, 2019 and 2020. In 2021 she became a Top 1% Invisalign Diamond Provider making her one of the few General Dentist in the state of Florida with that achievement. Dr. Martos holds the Digital Smile Design Certification Master with Christian Coachman at NYU. Her website https://www.mysmilemiami.com/ is an online resource for state-of-the-art dental procedures.