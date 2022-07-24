Dr. Grisel Martos, a cosmetic dentist in Miami, Introduces gum bleaching. Dr. Martos Introduces Gum Bleaching Gum Bleaching at My Smile Miami

Dr. Martos is a Cosmetic Dentist providing services of oral hygiene and dental beautification in her clinic My Smile Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Grisel Martos, a cosmetic dentist in Miami, Introduces gum bleaching.

Gum bleaching is sometimes known as dark gum treatment, gum depigmentation, gum lightening, or gum whitening.

The gum depigmentation treatment is a simple, painless cosmetic treatment using a dental soft-tissue laser that naturally removes brown or black patches that sometimes form on the gum tissue. Although dark gums may be perfectly healthy, many individuals who are suffering from them wish to have this treatment to improve the look of their smile and make their gums uniformly pink in color.

Dr. Grisel Martos got her degree in Cosmetic Dentistry and started serving the people. She has been in the industry for more than 10 years now. She has served the community through her clinic My Smile Miami in Florida. She has a unique passion for helping people gain confidence through their smiles. She has been in the service and delivering beyond-par facilities to the people of Miami like the Fotona Lightwalker, deep cleaning with laser, etc.



Dr. Grisel has focused herself and her practice on bringing ease and satisfaction to the lives of her patient’s and clients. Her passion of helping people through her skill and degree has made her famous in Miami. She has served high-profile people and the general public in Miami, Florida. She is well-known to perform cleaning and flossing services to improve and elongate the healthy life of gums and teeth.



Dr. Martos thrives on helping people of color with dark gums’ issue. She has introduced the Gum Bleaching facility at My Smile Miami. This technique lightens the color of gums. Gingival hyperpigmentation, often known as "black gums," is a condition in which melanin occurs on the gum tissue's surface. It affects people of all races and ethnicities, but it is more prevalent in those with darker skin.

Hyperpigmentation can occur naturally or as a result of smoking, systemic diseases, and certain medications. Hyperpigmentation is harmless and does not cause any health problems, but some individuals simply desire even pink gums, which gum bleaching can provide.

“It is a privilege to enjoy healthy gums and teeth, to achieve that one needs to practice hygiene and know about their oral needs. To work as enablers for healthy gums, you need to seek professional aid at times, which is only for the betterment of your overall health. Your oral health is a guarantee to your overall body-health.” Dr. Grisel Martos

Gum bleaching and depigmentation have several advantages

Depending on the situation, you may have a significantly lighter, more uniform shade in one visit.

No surgical scalpels or stitches are required.

Patients seldom report feeling any discomfort during or after the operation.

Time to heal is fast.

The dental diode laser has been used successfully for various soft tissue treatments.

The procedure only has to be done once for most individuals.

The majority of patients return to work on the same day.

The laser gum bleaching procedure was created to meet client needs for a noninvasive way to reduce dark gums. This approach is non-invasive, completely safe, and highly efficient.

She has in-depth knowledge of her field and is an avid advancer in the technology. She is among the first professionals to employ the newest technology in her field.

About Dr. Grisel Martos

Dr. Martos earned her Dental Medicine degree summa cum laude from the University of Havana and immigrated to the United States. She enrolled in Nova Southeastern University's renowned dental school afterwards, receiving her Diploma from Jeb Bush, Governor of the State of Florida at the time.



She has proven to be the best in her field. She has served for over 2 decades in her clinic My Smile Miami. Her experience and skills together have ensured healthy gums and brighter smile for all her patient’s. She is always on the look-out for better and pain-free solutions to all the dental problems her patients face. Her services of cleaning, flossing, Gum Depigmentation, etc., are well-recognized in Miami, Florida. Her website https://www.mysmilemiami.com/ is an online resource for state-of-the-art dental procedures.