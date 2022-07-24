Online Trading Platform Market Projected to Hit $18.4 Billion by 2031

AMR Logo

Online trading platform market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in use of smartphones and the internet globally and increase in demand for the customized electronic trading platform from government and non-profitable banks drive the growth of the global online trading platform market.

Moreover, technological advancements and integration of trading platforms on smartphones, focus on business expansion by market players and rise in demand for cloud-based solutions are expected to offer potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global online trading platform market based on component, type, deployment mode, application and region.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 233 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16917

Based on component, the platform segment held more than two-thirds of the global market in 2021 and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on type, the commissions segment was the largest in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market, and is expected to continue its leadership during the forecast period. However, the transaction fees segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Region wise, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is estimated to rule the roost through 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16917

Leading players of the global online trading platform industry analyzed in the research include TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, E-Trade, Profile Software, Chetu, Inc., Empirica, Pragmatic Coders, EffectiveSoft Ltd., Charles Schwab Corporation, and Devexperts.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had less negative impact on the growth of the online trading platform industry as the adoption of online trading solutions increased significantly.

• Increase in adoption of online trading platforms during the pandemic was due to surge in artificial intelligence in form of robo-advisory, increase in sales of smartphones and work-from-home policies.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16917

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the online trading platform market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing online trading platform market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the online trading platform market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global online trading platform market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Order Management Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter