New YouTube Channel Features the Outliers Who Are Changing the World for the Better
Active Voice on YouTube showcases “dreamers, thinkers, doers, creative people, mold-breakers, and forward-facers who speak without reservation.”
Guests on the show will be successful revolutionaries. The essential ingredient of their success is that they respect what they are revolutionizing,”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Llewellyn King, the journalist and broadcaster, has always been interested in change and the agents of change, especially those who are outliers.
— Llewellyn King
“I like the outlier who can not only envision but also effect change in a country, a business, an area of science or engineering, or even in an art form. Elon Musk of Tesla and Space X comes to mind, as does Rupert Murdoch of News Corp,” said King.
He added, “It often takes outliers to bring about change, to see the opportunity, and to light the fuse of the future. But what makes them tick?”
King has just launched and is the host of “Active Voice,” a new YouTube, channel to showcase “dreamers, thinkers, doers, creative people, mold-breakers, and forward-facers who speak without reservation.”
Guests on the show, he said, will be successful revolutionaries. “The essential ingredient of their success is that they respect what they are revolutionizing,” King said.
Take the show’s first guest, Peter Londa, president and CEO of Tantalus Systems, a Canadian smart grid technology company, whose clients are mostly U.S. electric utilities.
“Londa, who is American, is helping to build sustainable U.S. utilities for the future. He is bringing them into the digital age, with an eye for how to meld the solid base of the past – their ability to keep the lights on -- with the flexibility needed for the future.”
Londa’s message, King said, has a reach far beyond the small to medium-sized utilities -- there are an astounding 3,000 utilities in the United States -- to the consumer. He said frankly that there is an increasing demand for electricity (supply will have to double by 2050, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration), but there are constraints at every turn, from concern about global warming to people who simply don’t want power lines anywhere near where they live.
Londa, who holds a law and two other degrees from Emory University in Atlanta, lives in Connecticut with his wife and two boys, and his company’s customers are spread across the country. At present, Londa and Tantalus are helping 260 different utilities with everything to do with the digitized present, and the challenging future.
“Londa talks about the future of the critical industry in which he has chosen to work with an infectious excitement which draws you in,” King said.
Llewellyn King
White House Media LLC
+1 202-441-2702
llewellynking1@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Active Voice, Episode 1