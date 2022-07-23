Announcing the Launch of Michele Tecchia’s Informative Real Estate Investing Blog

An experienced real estate expert based in Monaco, Michele Tecchia’s blog is for anyone who wants to learn about commercial real estate investing.

MONACO, July 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned real estate guru Michele Tecchia is pleased to announce the launch of his new blog, created to educate and inform those interested in learning about commercial real estate investing. Providing articles and posts written by Tecchia himself, as well as other select experts in the field, the blog will focus on two specific issues: what market conditions to look for in new developments, and how to understand supply and demand balance and imbalance in a target market.“My goal is to keep things as straightforward as possible while helping people learn the ins and outs of the industry,” says Tecchia, adding that although some of the posts will revolve specifically around the real estate market in Monaco, much of the information provided will apply to investors in any given part of the world. “The benefits of investing in real estate are numerous, with the promise of predictable cash flow and excellent returns along with some great tax advantages. It’s a career choice that, for me at least, changed my life.”Tecchia explains that he chose to focus his real estate practice in Monaco for several good reasons. With attractive tax laws, the state is not only one of the most expensive places in the world for land, but also one of the most densely populated, making it a lucrative choice indeed for investors.For more information, and to browse Tecchia’s recent posts, visit the blog at https://www.micheletecchiamonaco.com/ About Michele TecchiaWith a reputation for experience and success in the real estate sector, Michele Tecchia began his working life in the photocopier industry before turning his focus to real estate. Having invested for almost a decade in France, the UK, and Monaco, he has also participated in various kinds of commercial projects, such as value-add and ground-up developments. He has also raised more than 10 million dollars in investments. Currently focusing his real estate practice in Monaco, Tecchia is also the author of a blog that teaches people about commercial real estate investing.