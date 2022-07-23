ALM Kia South Announces That it is Now MOTORTREND Certified

The popular dealership is well-known for always putting safety first.

UNION CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALM Kia South is pleased to announce that it is now a MOTORTREND Certified dealership.ALM Kia South is a one-stop automotive dealership covering all of its customers’ vehicle shopping and ownership needs. We are located in Union City GA which is just south of Atlanta. Our cars are fully inspected, upgraded and guaranteed which means you will be able to find a reliable car that you are looking for.“When we think about what our customers truly need in a used vehicle, the answer is simple: peace of mind,” says Daniel Salazar, Vice President of Marketing at ALM Kia South. “With our new offering of MotorTrend Certified vehicles, consumers can be rest assured that their ‘new-to-them’ car will be properly inspected, be free of worn or broken parts essential to the safe operation of the vehicle, and include a warranty that covers more than just the basics. This helps them, and us, to know they are leaving our lot with a car they can depend on.”Customers will get the below-mentioned benefits when buying a MotorTrend Certified car from ALM KIA South:• Certified Limited Warranty – 6 months/7,500 miles• 5 Day Exchange Policy• Paintless Dent Repair• Roadside Assistance• Cosmetic Wheel Repair• Road Hazard Tire & Wheel• Windshield Repair• Nationwide Shipping• Best Value Guarantee• And more!For more information about MotorTrend Certified vehicles at ALM Kia South, visit the company’s website: www.almkiasouth.com About the CompanyALM Kia South, is a top rated new and pre-owned car dealer in Atlanta. The dealership stocks a wide selection of new and used cars for sale. With a well-connected finance center run by a qualified team of finance experts on hand, the dealership is equipped to help customers get the right loan or lease in a quick, easy, and transparent manner.ALM Kia South also offers a professional team of Kia technicians with the skills and equipment to handle all manners of maintenance and repairs, as well as a full stock of authentic parts.