Egypt National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people and Government of Egypt on your National Day.  This year marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Egypt, and we look forward to further deepening our partnership to address global challenges and advance prosperity for the citizens of both our countries. Egypt will lead the region and world in addressing shared challenges at this year’s 27th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and we will look forward to working together towards further economic advancement and regional peace and stability.

I congratulate Egypt on this important day and extend my best wishes.

