(Video) Campaign continues against shameful Belgium-Iran deal

PARIS, FRANCE, July 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prior to the Belgian Parliament’s approval of a government-proposed prisoner exchange deal between Brussels and Tehran, the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and its vast network of supporters across the globe were involved in an intense anti-appeasement campaign.A long list of Members of Parliaments and the U.S. Congress, jurists, and political figures in various countries, especially Belgian MPs, rose to the occasion to warn against such a deal that will set a new low in appeasing the mullahs’ regime ruling Iran, adding this will encourage Tehran to engage in further terrorism and hostage-takings.Despite the fact that the Belgian Parliament approved the bill under pressure from their government, the MEK-led campaign raised the political price tag for Brussels to such an extent that it sends a significant message to all governments in the West.The various debates held by the Belgian Parliament made it crystal clear the illegal nature of this agreement with Tehran, how it endangers the lives of European citizens and Iranian refugees, and green lighting more terrorism by the mullahs’ regime.“Parliamentarian Denis Ducarme refuses to take part in a vote in Parliament on the prisoner transfer treaty with Iran,” according to a July 20 report posted by the Brussels Times.“They could not accept a treaty which he said, was tailor-made to allow the exchange of an Iranian diplomat, Assadolah Assadi, sentenced last year to 20 years in prison for a planned attack in France, for a Belgian humanitarian worker, Olivier Vandecasteele,” the report adds.“After two days of rowdy debate, the parliament voted 79 to 41 to back the agreement, a treaty that already won approval from a parliamentary commission on July 6,” according to an AFP report on July 21.“The Belgian opposition alleged the agreement with Tehran was ‘tailor-made’ to permit Assadi’s release, and Iranian exiles have mounted street protests and a ferocious lobbying campaign,” the wire adds.As a result, the adoption of this shameful bill under pressure from Brussels does not mark the end of the MEK-led campaign.In fact, this is only the beginning and intense efforts will continue to prevent the extradition of Tehran’s convicted diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi back to Iran and to prevent further concessions to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.Prior to this, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , emphasized various legal and political methods that will be taken to prevent any party from sacrificing the Iranian people’s interests.This very approach, which led to an initially signed secret agreement between Brussels and Tehran, has now become a major political crisis in Belgium, rendering a flood of protest letters from across the globe to the Belgian government.Political, legal, scientific, and religious dignitaries from the four corners of the globe have been strongly criticizing Brussels in an unprecedented fashion.Furthermore, Iranians in various countries have been rallying outside Belgian embassies and consulates, resulting in a major international embarrassment for Brussels for entering a disgraceful deal with the world’s central banker of international terrorism.The Iranian Resistance, relying on its brave supporters from across the globe, will be continuing this initiative and resorting to all methods possible through legal and political channels.The world, especially the pro-appeasement parties and circles in the West, needs to understand that it is high to end the failed appeasement policy vis-à-vis the mullahs’ regime ruling Iran.

The Belgian parliament signed a treaty that allows Belgium to swap prisoners with Iran This treaty allows Iranians convicted on terrorism charges to go to Iran.