Pet Car Seat Market to Reach $1,531.8 Million, Globally and by 2031, Growing at 4.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Pet Car Seat Market

According to a new report, The pet car seat market is segmented on the basis of feature, material, car type, distribution channel, and region.

The rising awareness regarding animal safety and prevention of animal cruelty in the developing nations is expected to foster the growth of the pet car seat market in the foreseeable future.” — Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Pet Car Seat Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The pet car seat market size was valued at $1.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Pet car seats are designed to be safe for both, the animal and driver, and provides comfort to the pet during long journeys. Pet covers are designed to protect animals from dirt, debris, rain, snow or other elements while they are in a vehicle. Pet car seats allow the pets to travel in the car without any hassle. They have been designed to keep the pet safe and secure while driving.

The rise in awareness among the pet owners regarding the pet safety and implementation of government laws and regulations such as The Highway Code and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (POCTA) Act has significantly impacted the growth in the demand for pet car seats across the developed regions, such as North America and Europe. The rise in awareness regarding animal safety and prevention of animal cruelty in the developing nations is expected to foster the growth of the pet car seat industry in the foreseeable future.

the basis of car type, the hatchback segment dominated the market in 2021. This is attributed to the huge adoption of the hatchback cars among the global population, owing to its low cost and its high demand among the middle income consumers. Hatchback cars have become increasingly popular in recent years, and one of the reasons for this is that they are much more pet-friendly than other types of cars. There are many benefits to owning a companion animal, such as improved mental and physical health, increased socialization, and increased feeling of happiness and well-being.

Depending on the distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The rise in penetration of smartphones, growing popularity of online pet stores, and rise in the number of Internet users across the globe are the prominent drivers of the e-commerce channels. As per the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in 2021, around 4.9 billion people had access to the Internet and majority of them were using the Internet through smartphones.

By material, the PVC segment dominated the market accounting for 36.7% of the pet car seat market share in 2021 and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. Pet owners search for wholesome, cozy, comfortable, and long-lasting solutions for their pets’ accessories. Many producers and pet owners opt for PVC materials due to their usability, adaptability, resistance to chemicals and water, and durability.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to drive the pet car seat market growth during the forecast period. The huge penetration of passenger cars and higher adoption rate of pets among the U.S. population has significantly fostered the growth of the pet car seat market in North America. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA) National Pet Owners Survey 2021-2022, 70% of the U.S. households, or about 90.5 million households, have pets.

The key players profiled in this report include:

• Active-Pets

• ARF Pets

• Kurgo

• K&H Manufacturing LLC.

• Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

• Pet Lovers Centre

• Pet My Ride

• Petsup

• Pet Magasin

• 4Knines.

Key findings of the study:

• The global pet car seat market size was valued at $1,034.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,531.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

• By feature, the waterproof segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

• By car type, the hatchback segment was valued at $394.0 million, accounting for 38.1% of the global pet car seat market share in 2021.

• The U.S. was the most prominent market in North America in 2021, and is projected to reach $363.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

